Fever vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 8

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are looking to bounce back from a rough loss in overtime on Thursday against the Las Vegas Aces, and they find themselves as road favorites on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Sky.

Chicago is seven games under .500 this season, but it has won five of its last 10 games, including Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. Still, the Sky have been terrible against Eastern Conference teams, going 2-9 in 11 matchups, including a loss to the Fever.

Indy picked up an eight-point win – in overtime – at home the first time these teams played this season. Since then, the Fever have been a much better team, ranking No. 1 in the WNBA in net rating over their last 10 games while making a push for a top four seed in the league.

Can they take care of business on the road on Saturday?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -5.5 (-110)

Sky +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fever: -218

Sky: +180

Total

191.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Fever vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Fever record: 19-12

Sky record: 12-19

Fever vs. Sky Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Aliyah Boston -- probable

Damiris Dantas -- out



Sky Injury Report

Skylar Diggins -- out

Rickea Jackson -- out

Sydney Taylor -- out

Fever vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Aliyah Boston 9+ Rebounds (-173)

Fever star Aliyah Boston is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game in the 2026 season, but she pulled down 12 boards in her lone matchup against the Sky (an overtime win for Indy).

Boston should have a big game on the glass again on Saturday, as the Sky allow the most opponent rebounds per game in the WNBA this season and are dead last in rebound percentage.

After a 12-rebound game on Thursday in a loss to the Aces, Boston has picked up at least nine boards in half of her games (14-of-28) this season. I’ll gladly take her to clear this number against the worst rebounding team in the WNBA, and she could be a sneaky double-double bet as well on Saturday afternoon.

Fever vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Indiana as a road favorite:

Indiana is coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Aces on Thursday night, but Saturday afternoon features a much easier matchup against the Sky.

Chicago has struggled a bit as a home underdog (3-5 against the spread), posting an average scoring margin of minus-7-6 points per game. Meanwhile, the Fever have the best record against the spread as a road favorite (5-3) in the WNBA this season.

Indiana needed overtime to win the last matchup between these teams back in June, but it still won that game by eight points. The Fever have also played much better over the last month, ranking No. 1 in the league in net rating over their last 10 games (plus-11.4) and No. 1 in offensive rating.

Chicago is eighth in the league in net rating (minus-0.9) over that same stretch, and it’s the No. 11 team in offense for the entire 2026 season.

Indy has two elite guards in Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, and it should roll to a win on Saturday afternoon. After all, the Sky are just 2-9 this season against Eastern Conference teams.

Pick: Fever -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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