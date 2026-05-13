Fever vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 13

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are in search of their first win in the 2026 season, and they find themselves as small favorites on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks.

This game is a battle between the two top picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft, as Los Angeles still has No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink, though she played sparingly (eight minutes off the bench) in the season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sparks have gone all in over the last two seasons, trading for Kelsey Plum and Ariel Atkins while signing Nneka Ogwumike in free agency this past offseason. They moved on from former top-five pick Rickea Jackson to get Atkins, and only time will tell if the Sparks made the right move breaking up some of their young core.

Meanwhile, the Fever are looking to get back to the playoffs for the third season in a row, and they’re hoping Clark can stay healthy after she played in just 13 games in the 2025 season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup between two teams with high expectations in 2026.

Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -2.5 (-112)

Sparks +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Fever: -142

Sparks: +120

Total

184.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fever vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Network, USA Network

Fever record: 0-1

Sparks record: 0-1

Fever vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

None to report

Sparks Injury Report

Sania Feagin -- out

Fever vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Plum OVER 18.5 Points (-115)

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum had a big game in the season-opening loss to Las Vegas, scoring 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting (4-for-8 from 3) against her old team.

Plum averaged 19.5 points on 14.4 shots per game in the 2025 season, and she should remain the No. 1 option for the Sparks this season, even with the offseason additions of Atkins and Ogwumike.

The Fever allowed 107 points in their season opener, and this game has a high total at 184.5. I think that sets up well for Plum, especially since the Sparks relied heavily on their starting lineup in their opener, playing just one bench player more than 10 minutes.

Fever vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying the Fever as road favorites:

The Fever scored 104 points in their season opener against the Dallas Wings, but they ended up losing by three, coming up short on multiple shot attempts in the final seconds.

Now, the Fever take on a Sparks team that was blown out by Las Vegas and are currently integrating a bunch of new players into the roster after adding Ariel Atkins and Nneka Ogwumike in the offseason.

Only one bench player – veteran Erica Wheeler – played double-digit minutes for the Sparks in their opener, and there is a lack of bench scoring on this team if Cameron Brink isn’t going to assert herself as a scorer.

Indiana was a playoff team without Caitlin Clark last season, and it should take a step forward with her in the lineup. The Fever are currently a top-five offense through the W’s opening weekend, and I like their depth more than what the Sparks have.

I’ll simply take Indiana to win outright on Wednesday night.

Pick: Fever Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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