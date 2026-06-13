Fever vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever visit the Connecticut Sun on Saturday night.

The Fever have won their last two games, but failed to cover as -5.5 and -9.5 favorites. Still, they’re 7-5 on the season and have had a much better year than the Sun.

Connecticut is just 2-12 so far and comes into this game on a four-game losing streak.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Fever vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -10.5 (-110)

Sun +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fever -590

Sun +410

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fever vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN

Fever record: 7-5

Sun record: 2-12

Fever vs. Sun Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – Probable

Sophie Cunningham – Probable

Sun Injury Report

Hailey Van Lith – Out

Fever vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark 30+ Points + Assists (+120)

Caitlin Clark is coming off one of her best games of the season. She recorded her third double-double with 32 points and 10 assists in a win over Chicago.

While Clark can get hot from beyond the arc, she was able to drop 32 points despite going just 1 of 6 from deep.

Clark is averaging 19.9 and 8.1 assists per game this season. She should get those and then some against a lackluster Sun squad.

Fever vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

While the Fever have been a much better team than the Sun overall, Connecticut is 7-7 against the spread with Indiana 5-7 ATS so far this season.

That’s been the case recently as well with the Fever failing to cover in their last three games, and the Sun losing by 5, 9, and 4 as +6.5, +11.5, and +8.5 favorites.

Give me the Sun to keep it close against the Fever at home on Saturday night.

Pick: Sun +10.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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