Fever vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup
In this story:
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever visit the Connecticut Sun on Saturday night.
The Fever have won their last two games, but failed to cover as -5.5 and -9.5 favorites. Still, they’re 7-5 on the season and have had a much better year than the Sun.
Connecticut is just 2-12 so far and comes into this game on a four-game losing streak.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.
Fever vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -10.5 (-110)
- Sun +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever -590
- Sun +410
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSN
- Fever record: 7-5
- Sun record: 2-12
Fever vs. Sun Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – Probable
- Sophie Cunningham – Probable
Sun Injury Report
- Hailey Van Lith – Out
Fever vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark 30+ Points + Assists (+120)
Caitlin Clark is coming off one of her best games of the season. She recorded her third double-double with 32 points and 10 assists in a win over Chicago.
While Clark can get hot from beyond the arc, she was able to drop 32 points despite going just 1 of 6 from deep.
Clark is averaging 19.9 and 8.1 assists per game this season. She should get those and then some against a lackluster Sun squad.
Fever vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
While the Fever have been a much better team than the Sun overall, Connecticut is 7-7 against the spread with Indiana 5-7 ATS so far this season.
That’s been the case recently as well with the Fever failing to cover in their last three games, and the Sun losing by 5, 9, and 4 as +6.5, +11.5, and +8.5 favorites.
Give me the Sun to keep it close against the Fever at home on Saturday night.
Pick: Sun +10.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop