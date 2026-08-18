Fever vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Indiana Fever and Toronto Tempo are two teams heading in opposite directions right now, and really have been all season long.

The Fever rebounded from two straight losses to win each of their last four games, and they had won five in a row before that.

On the flip side, the Tempo have lost 10 in a row and 14 of their last 15 after a respectable start to their inaugural season.

Indiana easily covered as -8.5 home favorites in a 113-91 win against Toronto two months ago.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday’s WNBA matchup.

Fever vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever -9.5 (-110)

Tempo +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Fever -440

Tempo +340

Total

192.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fever vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, WALV, TSN

Fever record: 23-12

Tempo record: 10-23

Fever vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Aliyah Boston – Probable

Caitlin Clark – Probable

Tempo Injury Report

Julie Allemand – Out

Maria Conde – Out

Nyara Sabally – Out

Brittney Sykes – Probable

Fever vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark OVER 34.5 Points + Assists (-108)

Caitlin Clark has been rolling recently for Indiana. Clark has gone OVER 34.5 points in two straight games, three of four, and six of her last nine contests.

Clark and the Fever get one of the easier matchups in the league tonight, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the guard get close to 30 points while nearing 10 assists.

Fever vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Toronto is back at home after a five-game road trip, and the Tempo have had five days off since losing in Dallas last Wednesday. They showed some fight later in that trip, covering as +9.5 and +15.5 underdogs in their final two games, and also as +11.5 underdogs in Golden State before that.

Meanwhile, Indiana just played on Sunday in Atlanta and might take it a bit easier tonight in Toronto. The Fever are still very likely to win, but I think the Tempo can keep it a single-digit game at home.

Pick: Tempo +9.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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