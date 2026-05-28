Fever vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, May 28

Don’t look now, but the Indiana Fever are heating up!

Caitlin Clark and Co. have won three games in a row to move to 4-2 in the 2026 season, and they find themselves as small road underdogs on Thursday night against the Golden State Valkyries.

These teams are No. 1 (Golden State) and No. 2 (Indiana) in net rating this season, and the Valkyries have picked up right where they left off in the 2025 season when they made the playoffs as a first-year expansion team.

The Fever had some player movement in the offseason, but the duo of Clark and Kelsey Mitchell is extremely hard to stop on offense.

After winning three games in a row, the Fever are now 3-3 against the spread, but can they cover on the road against a playoff-caliber Golden State squad?

I’m eyeing a side and a player prop for Clark as two of my favorite bets on Thursday, May 28.

Fever vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever +1.5 (-112)

Valkyries -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Fever: +100

Valkyries: -120

Total

167.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Fever vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Fever record: 4-2

Valkyries record: 4-2

Fever vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

None to report

Valkyries Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Bree Hall -- probable

Fever vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark OVER 8.5 Assists (-136)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Clark is a great prop target:

This season, Clark is averaging 9.0 assists per game, picking up at least nine dimes in each of the last four games she’s played in.

The star guard averages 8.6 assists per game for her career, so a season where she pushes double-digit assists certainly isn’t out of the question.

The Fever and Valkyries play very different styles – Indiana is No. 1 in pace while Golden State is No. 15 – but the Valkyries still rank fifth in the league in opponent assists per game. So, if Indiana is able to push the pace, some of Golden State’s defensive numbers may take a hit.

Clark has 10 or more assists in two of her last four games, so I think she’s a pretty valuable bet at this line on Thursday night.

Fever vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

I’m going to take a shot on the Fever to win this game on the road and win a fourth in a row.

Golden State is off to a strong start this season, ranking No. 1 in the league in net rating, but it has two wins over rebuilding teams in the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun.

Indiana won the first meeting between these teams (at home) by eight points, and the Fever are a much better shooting team (No. 5 in effective field goal percentage) than Golden State (No. 13).

If the Fever are able to get to 90 or more points, or push the pace to their liking, Golden State could be in trouble since it lacks the elite offensive firepower that the Fever have with Clark and Mitchell.

Pick: Fever Moneyline (+100 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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