Fire vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, July 28

An interesting Western Conference clash is set for Tuesday night in the WNBA, as A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will host the Portland Fire.

This is the third meeting between these teams this season, and the Aces have won both by a pretty wide margin in Portland. While Las Vegas has been better on the road than at home in 2026, oddsmakers have set Wilson and Co. as double-digit favorites on Tuesday.

The Fire currently hold the No. 9 seed in the WNBA and are chasing the Washington Mystics for the final playoff spot in the league. Portland has been solid for an expansion team, but it is just 3-7 over its last 10 games and 5-9 overall on the road.

After losing to Washington before the break, the Aces have dropped to the No. 3 seed, though they are still very much in play for the No. 1 overall seed.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as these two Western Conference squads battle late on Tuesday night.

Fire vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +11.5 (-116)

Aces -11.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Fire: +484

Aces: -700

Total

177.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, Vegas 34, WNBA League Pass

Fire record: 11-16

Aces record: 18-8

Fire vs. Aces Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Sania Feagin -- out

Sarah Ashlee Barker -- out

Aces Injury Report

Kierstan Bell -- out

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus -- out

Fire vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fire Best WNBA Prop Bet

Bridget Carleton 3+ 3-Pointers (+161)

Bridget Carleton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers on 6.9 attempts per game this season (37.4 percent), and I think she’s worth a look at this price on Tuesday night.

The Aces have struggled to defend the 3-point line this season, ranking 13th in opponent 3s made per game and 12th in opponent 3-point percentage.

This month, Carleton has three games with at least three 3-pointers made, and she went 3-for-9 and 3-for-8 from deep in two meetings with the Aces to date. I think this is a worthwhile shot at +161 on Tuesday.

Fire vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

The Aces have covered this number in one of their two wins over the Fire this season, and I think they could run away with this matchup.

Portland is just 3-7 over its last 10 games, falling to 7-7 against the spread as a road underdog in the process. Not only that, but the Fire are 14th in the league in net rating this season and 13th over their last 10 games.

The Aces have one of the best offenses in the W, and they should be able to score at will against a Fire defense that is No. 13 in the league in defensive rating and opponent points per game.

After a one-point loss to Washington before the break, I expect the Aces to come out strong in the second half with the No. 1 seed in sight. Remember, Las Vegas went from a borderline playoff team at the All-Star break last season to the No. 2 seed and the eventual WNBA champion.

Pick: Aces -11.5 (-104 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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