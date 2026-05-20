Fire vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 20

The Indiana Fever are off to a bit of a slow start in the 2026 season, winning just two of their first four games, but they’re heavily favored to get back over .500 on Wednesday against the Portland Fire.

Portland improved to 2-2 in the 2026 season with a win over the Connecticut Sun on Monday night, but it failed to cover as a 3.5-point favorite with that game going down to the wire. Portland is an expansion team without a ton of star talent, so it makes sense that the Fever are favored on Wednesday.

Indiana is coming off a win without one of its best players – Aliyah Boston – who is not listed on the injury report on Wednesday.

Boston’s status is a huge win for a Fever team that is in the middle of the pack in defensive rating to open the 2026 campaign and needs her as an anchor in the paint.

I’m eyeing a few bets for Wednesday’s action, including a player prop for star guard Kelsey Mitchell.

So, let’s check out the latest odds, injuries and more for the first of three WNBA games on May 20.

Fire vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +13.5 (-115)

Fever -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Fire: +625

Fever: -950

Total

179.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Fire vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Fox 12 Plus, MeTV Indianapolis

Fire record: 2-2

Fever record: 2-2

Fire vs. Fever Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

None to report

Fever Injury Report

Carla Leite – questionable

Kamiah Smalls – questionable

Karlie Samuelson – out

Fire vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 22.5 Points (-110)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell is a great prop target against the Fire:

Kelsey Mitchell is off to a fast start in the 2026 season, averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting over 46 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from 3.

One of the best scorers in the WNBA last season, Mitchell has taken on a major load even with Clark back in the lineup for Indiana.

She’s averaging a career-high 20.5 shots per game, taking at least 17 in all four of the Fever’s matchups. On top of that, Mitchell has three games with at least 23 points.

Now, she takes on a Portland team that is 14th in the WNBA in defensive rating and allowing 94.0 points per game. Indiana has one of the best offenses in the league, and it loves to push the pace (No. 1 in the WNBA this season). So, I wouldn't be shocked if this turns into yet another high-usage game for Mitchell where she reaches her season average.

Fire vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Indiana has struggled against the spread (1-3) so far this season, but I like this matchup for Clark and company against a Portland team that has been awful on the defensive end through four games.

So, I’m going to take Indiana’s team total OVER, which is currently set at 96.5 points.

Indiana is averaging 95.5 points per game this season, and it ranks fourth in the WNBA in offensive rating and sixth in effective field goal percentage.

The Fever are also No. 1 in the league in pace, and I expect them to continue to run in this matchup against a Portland team that is just 14th in the league in defensive rating.

The Fire are allowing 94.0 points per game through four games, and recently played a lesser offensive team in the Connecticut Sun, who still dropped 82 points against them. The Fire have allowed 98, 96 and 100 points in their other three games.

Indy should be in the mix to reach triple digits on Wednesday night.

Pick: Fever Team Total OVER 96.5 Points (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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