Flavio Cobolli vs. Learner Tien Predictions, Odds for French Open Round 3

One of the most fascinating matches set to take place at the French Open on Saturday is a showdown between the No. 10 seed, Flavio Cobolli, and the No. 18 seed, Learner Tien.

With the top two men's players in the world now out of the tournament, it's anyone's Grand Slam to win. That means a lot for the winner of this intriguing match.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Learner Tien Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Flavio Cobolli -220

Learner Tien +180

Total

37.5 (Over -112/Under -118)

Flavio Cobolli vs. Learner Tien How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): TNT/TruTV

Flavio Cobolli vs. Learner Tien: History and Tournament Results

These two have faced each other once in their career. Tien defeated Cobolli 2:0 in Beijing in September of last year.

Flavio Cobolli

Flavio Cobolli has matched his best career finish at a Grand Slam. He made it to the third round at Roland-Garros last year, before eventually losing to Alexander Zverev. His best career Grand Slam finish was a quarterfinal appearance at last year's Wimbledon.

He defeated Andrea Pellegrino and Wu Yibing in the first two rounds this year, both in straight sets.

Learner Tien

Learner Tien has set his best career finish at the French Open. His best career finish at any Grand Slam was a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open earlier this year.

This year, he defeated Cristian Garin in four sets in the first round and then Facundo Diaz Acosta in five sets in the second round.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Learner Tien Prediction and Best Bet

Tien is in peak form coming into the week. He won an ATP 250 event the week before the French Open and made it to the Round of 16 in the ATP Masters 1000 Rome at the start of this month. The same can't be said for Cobolli, who lost in the Round of 32 in an ATP 500 event earlier this month.

If you're looking for an upset pick on Saturday, I think Tien is a good look at +180.

Pick: Learner Tien +180

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