Flavio Cobolli vs. Zachary Svajda Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 4

Round 4 of the French Open wraps up on Monday morning, and No. 10 Flavio Cobolli is looking to continue his career-best run at Roland Garros against American Zachary Svajda.

Cobolli defeated No. 18 Learner Tien in straight sets in the third round, reaching Round 4 at Roland Garros for the first time in his career. A quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2025, Cobolli has a legit shot to win this tournament with Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton and No. 1 Jannik Sinner all getting knocked out in the early rounds.

Svajda is viewed as a long shot (+485) to win this match, even though he upset No. 25 Francisco Cerundolo in Round 3 in five sets. Can the American continue his run in his first-ever singles appearance at Roland Garros?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, each player’s path to Round 4 and my prediction for Monday’s match.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Zachary Svajda Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Flavio Cobolli: -710

Zachary Svajda: +485

Total

32.5 (Over -125/Under -120)

Flavio Cobolli vs. Zachary Svajda How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT/HBO Max

Flavio Cobolli vs. Zachary Svajda History and French Open Performance

Flavio Cobolli

Cobolli is in the middle of his longest run at the French Open, as he was a third-round exit back in 2025. The 24-year-old has yet to drop a set in the 2026 French Open, and he made quick work of Tien in the third round, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

It’s possible that quick finish could help him against Svajda, who had to play five sets in Round 3.

In his career against Svajda, Cobolli is 1-0, knocking him off at Delray Beach in 2024.

Zachary Svajda

This is by far the best Svajda has fared in a Grand Slam in his career, as he was a first-round exit at the 2026 Australian Open and has just two second-round appearances in five starts at the U.S. Open.

Svajda was able to take one set from Cobolli in their lone meeting in 2024, and he has played some longer matches at the French Open, going four sets in the first two rounds before going the distance in Round 3. Svajda was up two sets in the third round before nearly blowing the lead.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Zachary Svajda Prediction and Pick

Cobolli is a massive favorite in this match – and for good reason. He’s had much more success at Grand Slams than Svajda, and he has been pretty dominant so far in the 2026 French Open.

Still, Svajda has battled in all of his matches, playing at least four sets in each. Some of that has been because he let things get away (he was up 2-0 in the second and third round), but he also rallied to win three sets in a row in Round 1.

I think there’s some value in betting on Svajda to cover the set spread with it set at 2.5. Not only would this bet win if the American pulls off the upset, but he just needs to win a singular set for it to cash.

Cobolli isn’t worth betting on at -710, especially with how many upsets we’ve seen this year at Roland Garros, and he’s -110 to win in straight sets. I like getting the cushion with Svajda, as the only way for this bet to lose is if he drops this match in straight sets.

Pick: Svajda +2.5 Sets (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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