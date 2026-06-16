France vs. Senegal Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

France and Senegal kick off their World Cup action on Tuesday afternoon in New Jersey.

France is the favorite to win Group I at -215 while Senegal sits at +750. The other two teams in Group I are Norway (+275) and Iraq (+8000)

This matchup has an interesting historical wrinkle to it as Senegal used to be a French colony.

Let’s take a look at the odds for France vs. Senegal at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Tuesday’s World Cup fixture.

France vs. Senegal Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

France -210

Senegal +600

Draw +340

Total

OVER 2.5 (-110)

UNDER 2.5 (-110)

France vs. Senegal How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

France vs. Senegal: History and Tournament Results

Senegal defeated France 1-0 in their lone previous match back in the 2002 World Cup.

France

France is tied for the sixth-most World Cup appearances with 16. They are one of eight teams to win a World Cup title, and one of just six to win multiple. They won the World Cup in 2018 before losing the championship match in 2022.

Senegal

This is Senegal's fourth time qualifying for the World Cup. They made the quarterfinals in their debut in 2002, then did not qualify for the next three. This is their third straight appearance at the World Cup, making it to the Round of 16 in 2022.

France vs. Senegal Best Prop Bet

Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer (+110)

Kylian Mbappé led France with five goals during four qualifying matches, and also scored one goal in four friendlies this year. The Real Madrid forward has 56 goals over the last two seasons in La Liga.

France is a big favorite for a reason, and Mbappe should be able to find the back of the net in his team’s opening game. He has scored 12 goals in his two World Cup tournaments.

France vs. Senegal Best Prop Bet

Senegal lost 3-2 in its friendly against the United States and then played to a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia. France is a powerhouse that beat Northern Ireland 3-1 after falling 2-1 to Ivory Coast in its two friendlies.

France on the moneyline is probably a safe play, but at this price I’ll look to the team total instead.

Pick: France Team Total OVER 1.5 Goals (-163)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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