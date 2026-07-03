Frances Tiafoe vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3

One of the most fascinating Wimbledon matches set to take place in the third round is a showdown between No. 17 Frances Tiafoe and No. 10 Alexander Bublik. Tiafoe has failed to live up to expectations in the first two Grand Slams of the year, so he's looking to make a deep run this time around.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Alexander Bublik Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Frances Tiafoe -126

Alexander Bublik +105

Total

41.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Frances Tiafoe vs. Alexander Bublik How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: TBD

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Frances Tiafoe vs. Alexander Bublik: History and Wimbledon Results

These two have faced each other four times before, each winning two of those matches. The most recent was a Round of 64 match at the ATP Masters 1000 Paris. Bublik won that match 63 64.

Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe has a 62% win rate at Wimbledon, but he has yet to make it to the quarterfinals. He can match his best finish with a win, which was a fourth-round appearance in 2022. This year, he defeated Terence Atmane and Jan Choinski in the first two rounds.

Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik is looking to finally make a deep run at a Grand Slam Tournament. He has yet to make it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, with his best finish being a fourth-round appearance in 2023. This year, he has defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis and Kyrian Jacquet in the first two rounds.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Best Bet

Frances Tiafoe's recent form makes him a near must-bet in this spot. He's coming fresh off an ATP 500 win at Halle and has looked phenomenal in the grass portion of the season. Meanwhile, Bublik lost in the opening round at Halle and has struggled to find the form he had early in the year.

I won't hesitate to back Tiafoe as a slight favorite in this spot.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe -126 via FanDuel

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