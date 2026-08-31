Francisco Comesana vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open First Round

Rising star Flavio Cobolli is fresh off a semifinal appearance at the Cincinnati Open, and he’s looking to carry some of his momentum from earlier Grand Slams this year into the U.S. Open on Tuesday morning.

Cobolli opens his U.S. Open journey with a first-round match against Francisco Comesana, who has a second-round exit and a first-round exit at the U.S. Open in his career. Comesana did not appear at Wimbledon this year, but he did make the third round of the French Open.

This is the second meeting of the year between Comesana and Cobolli, as the Italian won their first-ever meeting in three sets at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo. Cobolli made the final at the French Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, pushing up to be the No. 5-ranked player in this year’s U.S. Open.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history at the U.S. Open and my prediction for this first-round match.

Francisco Comesana vs. Flavio Cobolli Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Francisco Comesana: +327

Flavio Cobolli: -461

Total

35.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Francisco Comesana vs. Flavio Cobolli How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Francisco Comesana vs. Flavio Cobolli History and U.S. Open Performance

This is the second meeting between Comeseana and Cobolli, as Cobolli won 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in their first meeting earlier this year.

Francisco Comesana

Comesana has two appearances at the U.S. Open in his career, reaching the third round in 2024 and the second round in 2025. He’s coming off a second-round exit at the Winston-Salem Open earlier this month.

Even though he didn’t compete at Wimbledon, Comesana has put together a strong year in Grand Slam events, reaching the second round of the Australian Open and the third round of the French Open. Prior to 2026, he had three first-round exits in six Grand Slam appearances.

Flavio Cobolli

Cobolli was able to make the first Grand Slam Final of his career earlier this year, and he’s fared pretty well at the U.S. Open in the past, reaching the third round two times.

The Italian had back-to-back early exits after a quarterfinal showing at the U.S. Open, but he bounced back with a strong performance at the Cincinnati Open. That puts him in a good spot to build on that on another hard court on Tuesday.

Overall, Cobolli is 31-18 in 2026.

Francisco Comesana vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction and Pick

There’s certainly some familiarity between these two players, and Comesana was able to win a set (pretty easily) against Cobolli at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo.

Still, I have a hard time betting on him to pull off an upset in this match.

Comesana is just 7-14 overall in 2026, and we’ve seen Cobolli rise to a different level in the last two Grand Slams. The Italian is 9-3 in Grand Slams in 2026 and he’s 13-9 overall on hard surfaces this year.

Cobolli is a better clay player than anything at this stage in his career, but he should have an advantage over Comesana, who is just 12-19 on hard surfaces in 31 career matches.

I think the No. 5-ranked player wins this match in three or four sets, making him a solid bet to cover the -1.5 set spread.

Pick: Cobolli -1.5 Sets (-215 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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