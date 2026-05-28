French Open Odds: Jannik Sinner Upset Causes Chaos on Oddsboard

One of the most shocking upsets you'll see in the sport of tennis has just taken place at Roland-Garros. Jannik Sinner, the No.1-ranked men's player in the world, has just been defeated by Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the No. 54-ranked men's player in the world.

Sinner got off to a hot start. He won the first two sets of the match and had a commanding 5-1 lead in the third set. Just when it looked like he was about to finish off his opponent and advance to the third round, he started to cramp. He would then go on to lose 18 of the next 20 games, and all of a sudden, the French Open has been blown wide open.

While there have certainly been bigger upsets from a rankings standpoint, you'd be hard-pressed to find many upsets this big from an odds standpoint.

For the sportsbooks that had odds listed on Sinner, he was set as high as a -10000 favorite, an implied probability of 99.01%. In other words, you'd have to bet $10,000 on him to win $100. Or, as one bettor did, bet $55k on him to win $999.07.

The upset carries extra weight as the other top player in the men's game, Carlos Alcaraz, withdrew from the tournament prior to it starting due to an injury. That left Sinner as the overwhelming -280 favorite to win the French Open ahead of Round 1.

Now, with Sinner and Alcaraz both out of the running, it's anyone's tournament to win. The past nine Grand Slams have been won by those two men, which means for the first time since Novak Djokovic won the 2023 U.S. Open, someone not named Sinner or Alcaraz will win a men's Grand Slam title.

Let's take a look at the latest list of odds to win at Roland-Garros.

Men's French Open Odds After Jannik Sinner Loss

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Alexander Zverev +190

Novak Djokovic +400

Casper Rudd +900

Rafael Jodar +1000

Francisco Cerundolo +1500

Flavio Cobolli +1600

Ben Shelton +1800

Felix Auger-Aliassime +1800

Joao Fonseca +2700

Alex de Minaur +2700

Luciano Darderi +3000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +3000

Hubert Hurkacz +3000

Arthur Rinderknech +3000

Andrey Rublev +3500

Frances Tiafoe +4000

Alejandro Tabilo +4000

Learner Tien +5000

Karen Khachanov +5000

Brandon Nakashima +5000

Matteo Arnaldi +5000

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