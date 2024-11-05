Galatasaray vs. Tottenham Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Europa League Week 4
It is another juicy Europa League slate in Week 4 and the matchup between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur projects to be the most entertaining fixture on Thursday. As two of the undefeated teams in the competition through the first three games, both sides will want to maintain that status as we enter the second half of the league stage.
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been using the Europa League fixtures as a way to rest his stars and veterans. He has been giving youngsters like Archie Gray, Mikey Moore, and Lucas Bergvall more playing time in these games. So far, they haven’t suffered any consequences, winning all three games while allowing only one goal.
Galatasaray will be their toughest opponent yet. The Turkish giants are undefeated in 13 games between the Turkish Süper Lig and the Europa League. They are coming off a bye week and will be well-rested.
The Istanbul side has as much talent as any team in the competition. Their lethal frontline combination of Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen is unmatched in the Europa League while former Arsenal standout Lucas Torreira and emerging star Gabriel Sara make up an elite central midfield.
Combine that with the electrifying atmosphere in Istanbul and this has the makings of an instant classic. Let’s dig deeper.
Galatasaray vs. Tottenham Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
- Galatasaray: +145
- Draw: +295
- Tottenham: +160
Total Goals:
- Over 3.5: +105
- Under 3.5: -135
Both Teams to Score:
- Yes: -255
- No: +195
Moneyline 1st Half:
- Galatasaray: +180
- Draw: +150
- Tottenham: +190
Galatasaray vs. Tottenham How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 12:45 pm EST
- Venue: Rams Park, Istanbul, Türkiye
- How to Watch (TV): Fubo, Paramount+, Vix Premium
Galatasaray vs. Tottenham Prediction and Pick
In their three Europa League games so far, Galatasaray has allowed six goals while scoring nine. Their attacking style of play, combined with their high defensive line, results in pace, space, and goal opportunities.
This one should be no different.
Manager Okan Buruk has been deploying Icardi and Osimhen together in recent games. They recently defeated city rivals Besiktas 2-1 at home playing a 4-4-2 formation. Their dynamic wingers Yunus Akgün and Baris Alper Yilmaz will be the names to watch as they heavily rely on them for creation. They have also been deadly in set pieces thanks to Gabriel Sara.
All of this firepower suggests that they should not struggle creating chances against the Spurs.
However, Galatasaray can be vulnerable on the other end of the field. Former Tottenham center-back Davinson Sanchez is the leader of the defense and has been performing at a high level since joining the Istanbul side last season. Other than him and Lucas Torreira as the holding midfielder, however,
Galatasaray lacks elite defenders. They like to send their full backs forward and while that can be an advantage against most Turkish and European sides, the space it leaves behind will leave them at risk against an elite side like the Spurs.
How much Tottenham can take advantage of this weakness will depend on the lineup Postecoglou chooses to deploy.
The Spurs are coming off a Carabao Cup win over Man City last week and a 4-1 demolition over Aston Villa over the weekend. While they have built some momentum, they also have exhausted legs. Team leaders Heung-Min Son and Christian Romero are not 100% and they will likely elect to rest them in this game. It wouldn’t be shocking to see them rest a few more starters like Rodrigo Bentancur, Pedro Porro, and Destiny Udogie.
However, even with a backup-heavy starting XI, the Spurs have enough speed, athleticism, and talent to create a ton of problems for Galatasaray. The likes of Timo Werner, Richarlison, and in-form Brennan Johnson should be enough to exploit the spaces and get on the scoreboard for the London side.
Tottenham can certainly come away with the win but picking a high-scoring affair is the safer choice.
Pick: Over 3.5 Goals +105
