Is Garrett Wilson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Bengals)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) is set to miss his second game in a row in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wilson was injured in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, and the New York offense struggled in that game and the team’s loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
The Jets are 0-7 and they’re set as sizable underdogs on the road against a 3-4 Bengals squad.
In six games this season, Wilson has made the most of a bad situation, catching 36 passes (six per game) for 395 yards and four touchdowns.
The Jets are nearly impossible to trust in the passing game with Justin Fields struggling this season and veteran Tyrod Taylor ruled out for Week 8.
Still, there is one prop bet that the SI Betting team is taking with Wilson sidelined on Sunday.
Best Jets Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Bengals
Mason Taylor Anytime TD (+280)
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer pick this week, and he’s eyeing rookie tight end Mason Taylor with Wilson out:
The New York Jets take on a Cincinnati Bengals team this week that allows the fourth most receptions, second most receiving yards, and the most receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season.
That could lead to a big game by the Jets' rookie tight end, Mason Taylor, who is second in all receiving categories for the Jets behind only Garrett Wilson.
He's more than worth a bet at his +280 price tag.
