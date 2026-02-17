Genesis Invitational Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Riviera Country Club

The first signature event of the PGA Tour season is in the books as Collin Morikawa captured the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his first win since the 2023 Zozo Championship.

We immediately move on to the second signature event of the year, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Last year's edition of the event took place at Torrey Pines due to the Pasadena fires. The event will make a triumphant return to one of the most fun courses on the Tour schedule, and as you would expect, Scottie Scheffler is a massive favorite to get the win.

Genesis Invitational odds

Top 15 odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +330

Rory McIlroy +1000

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Xander Schauffele +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Harris English +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Chris Gotterup +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Cameron Young +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick +3000

Jake Knapp +3300

Si Woo Kim +3300

Genesis Invitational how to watch

Thursday: 4–8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4–8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Genesis Invitational purse

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19–Sunday, Feb. 22

Purse: $20 million ($4 million to winner)

2025 champion: Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational notable golfers

Scottie Scheffler: Any time the No. 1 golfer in the world tees it up, he’s the most notable golfer in the field. He’s had back-to-back events where he's had a terrible Thursday, only to storm all the way back to be in contention in the final round. What's even more impressive than that is that Scheffler hasn’t finished outside the top five since the Scottish Open last July and hasn’t finished outside the top 10 since last year’s Players Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama: The last time this event was hosted at Riviera two years ago, Hideki Matsuyama came away with the win after an unbelievable final round. He’s coming into this event having finished T13 or better in five straight starts, so he’s going to be a strong candidate to get another win at this course.

Genesis Invitational best bets

Sam Burns +3500 (via Caesars)

Sam Burns is coming off a strong T6 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, falling just a bit short on the back nine on Sunday. Still, he has to feel good about his game as he heads to a course that he’s had plenty of success at, finishing in 10th place in 2024 and third place in 2021. His strong putting performance at Pebble Beach should lead to great results moving forward, as that’s the area of his game that was letting him down in the early events of 2026.

Matt Fitzpatrick +3700 (via DraftKings)

It felt like Matt Fitzpatrick hit every green at Pebble Beach, but couldn’t get enough mid-length putts to drop to truly contend. The metrics back that up as Fitzpatrick was third in the field in strokes-gained approach last week, but gained just +0.01 strokes with his putting.

The Englishman is second in the field in strokes-gained approach over the past three months, and now he tees it up at an event where strong iron play is typically what leads a golfer to the winner's circle. He has a top-five finish at this event back in 2021, so things could all be lining up for him to be in contention in the final few holes on Sunday.

Jake Knapp +3900 (via DraftKings)

Scottie Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in total strokes gained over the past three months. In second place is none other than Jake Knapp. He has played some fantastic golf, which has led to finishes of T11, T5, solo eighth and T8 to start his season.

He doesn’t have the course history at Riviera since joining the PGA Tour, but the former UCLA Bruin has plenty of experience with Los Angeles golf and this should be a bit of a homecoming for him. No golfer who has been playing this well deserves to have odds of 39-1.

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to earn up to a $250 bonus bet when you sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!