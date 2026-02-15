Scottie Scheffler Keeps Notable Streak Alive With Electric Sunday 63 at Pebble Beach

Scottie Scheffler is never out of it.

The world No. 1 entered the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am nine back of the lead. But he began his day looking more like the generational talent he is: a birdie on the first, an eagle on the second and a birdie on the third. Then, a 27-footer for eagle on No. 6 and a birdie afterward to be 7 under through seven holes. Still, with a bogey on No. 8, he made the turn at 6 under.

He didn’t stop there, though. Despite playing the back at one under, in more gruesome conditions, he stepped up to the par-5 18th needing an eagle to notch the clubhouse lead at 20 under. And as if there was any doubt, the 29-year-old smashed his tee shot 329 yards, down the middle, before knocking his second shot to under 3 feet.

“You never know what's going to happen in this type of weather,” Scheffler said after his final-round 63. “Today, we didn’t even know waking up what it was going to be like. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to play or not. So just getting up, woke up, felt the weather, looked fine, and then I just started going in my routine and just started trying to approach the day with a good attitude and do what I could do.”

Ultimately, Scheffler finished T3, two strokes back of champion Collin Morikawa.

However, he didn’t leave Pebble without a career first. Sunday was the first time he carded three eagles in a single round on Tour.

“I mean, three eagles, three bogeys, I guess they kind of even each other out,” the 20-time winner said. “I always try to keep a clean card, but like I said, today was a day in which the weather conditions were crazy. Just trying to do what I could to make some birdies.”

Without his best stuff, Scheffler recorded his 18th consecutive top 10, the longest such streak on Tour since Billy Casper had 17 between 1964 and 1965. And for the second consecutive week, he had a lackluster first round, even for his standards. Last week at the WM Phoenix Open, he turned an opening 73 into a T3 finish, shooting 63 on Sunday. A week later, a first-round 72 that left him T64 on Thursday again yielded a third-place finish.

“A frustrating start to both of the last couple weeks,” he said. “But I think these are some of the weeks when you look back, I’m very proud of sticking with it, not giving up even when I felt like things were going against me this week. Just kept fighting.”

Even in his two bogeys on the back, Scheffler believes he hit the shot exactly as he wanted, but the whipping wind got in the way. That’s golf, though.

“Throughout 18 holes of golf, you’re going to get good and bad breaks,” he said. “Overall, did a lot of good stuff.”

Now, Scheffler hopes to ride the momentum into another one of the Tour’s marquee events, next week’s Genesis Invitational.

