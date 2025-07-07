Genesis Scottish Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for the Renaissance Club
The PGA Tour skips across the pond for its two-week European swing, starting with this week’s Genesis Scottish Open (co-sponsored with the DP World Tour) and wrapping up with next week’s final major, the British Open.
The Scottish Open will once again be held at the Renaissance Club, a course that has plenty of links-style holes but also a few that are more parkland style. The main characteristic of this course is its pot bunkers. Golfers will have to, at all costs, avoid these small but deep pot bunkers, which effectively end up being a hazard.
Let’s take a look at the top odds to win this week and then I'll break down my best bets.
Genesis Scottish Open odds
Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Robert MacIntyre +3000
- Ludvig Aberg +3000
- Justin Thomas +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Sam Burns +4000
- Corey Conners +4500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4500
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Adam Scott +5000
- Aaron Rai +6000
Genesis Scottish Open how to watch
- Thursday: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), noon–3 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), noon–3 p.m. ET (CBS)
Genesis Scottish Open purse
- Date: Thursday, July 10–Sunday, July 13
- Where: The Renaissance Club
- Purse: $9 million ($1.53 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Robert MacIntyre
Genesis Scottish Open notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1 golfer in the world will be teeing it up again this week and is looking to round into form ahead of next week’s Open Championship. He has a win in Europe, winning last year’s Olympics in France, but he has yet to win either of the big events in the U.K. He didn’t tee it up here in 2024 but finished in third in 2023.
Robert MacIntyre: The Scotsman suffered a heartbreaking loss in his country’s open in 2023, losing to Rory McIlroy by a single stroke, but then followed with a win last year, becoming the first Scot to win the event since Colin Montgomerie in 1999. He’s posted some solid finishes of late, including a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, so he should be in contention this week as he attempts to defend his title.
Genesis Scottish Open best bets
Robert MacIntyre +3300 via FanDuel
I have some concerns about almost every top name on the odds list this week, outside of Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy has admitted he’s not motivated, Xander still hasn’t found his form, Fleetwood can’t win an event to save his life, Morikawa is alternating caddies, Aberg and Thomas are out of form. That leaves me with the defending champion, who not only has played his best golf at the Scottish Open the past two years, but he’s also rounding into form.
I see no reason why he can’t turn a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open and a T17 finish at the Travelers Championship into another big run at his home country’s open this week.
Matt Fitzpatrick +4500 via DraftKings
Matt Fitzpatrick is one of the most popular bets this week, so if you want to bet on him, do it sooner rather than later before his odds move. He’s already as low as 34-1 at FanDuel. We’ve all been waiting on the former U.S. Open winner to round back into form, and a T17 finish at the Travelers Championship and a T8 finish at the Rocket Classic have shown that the form may finally be back.
Now, he’s back at an event he finished runner-up at in 2021, and he finished sixth here in 2022. Now is the time to hop on the Englishman.
Jordan Smith +12000 via FanDuel
If you want a long shot bet for this week, consider the Englishman, Jordan Smith. He’s quietly had a fantastic season on the DP World Tour, including a solo runner-up at last week's BMW International Open. He now has four top-seven finishes dating to the Volvo China Open in April. He also has a 12th-place finish at the Scottish Open in 2023 and a 24th in 2022.
Don’t underestimate Smith, who knows how to navigate tough weather conditions at links-style courses.
