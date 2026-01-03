Is George Kittle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed Week 17 of the 2025 season with an ankle sprain, although the 49ers did list him as questionable for that game.
Kittle did not practice in the lead up to that matchup, but he has practiced ahead of Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.
With the 49ers competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC on Saturday night, Kittle is listed as questionable on the team's final injury report. The star tight end said earlier in the week that he'll "absolutely" play in this matchup.
That's great news for the 49ers, as Kittle has been one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the NFL when healthy this season.
In 10 games, Kittle has 52 receptions (on 62 targets) for 599 yards and seven scores. He's also a critical compenent of the 49ers' running game as a blocker.
The star tight end has dealt with hamstring and ankle issues in the 2025 season, so the 49ers may be careful with his snap share in Week 18 as they want to have him healthy for the playoffs as well.
Still, with Kittle planning to play, he's a must bet in the prop market in this NFC West battle.
Best George Kittle Prop Bet vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
If you're looking to bet on Kittle in this game, he's a great plus-money target to find the end zone.
George Kittle Anytime TD (+145)
Kittle is dealing with an ankle sprain and missed Week 17 against the Bears, but he’s a must bet at this price if he’s able to play in Week 18.
Kittle has found the end zone in seven of his 10 games this season, and he’s scored five touchdowns with Purdy at quarterback.
Even if the 49ers tight end plays limited snaps in this game, he’ll likely be used in the red zone, where he has been one of the best targets in the league this season. Kittle has caught 11 of his 12 red zone targets in the 2025 regular season, turning them into six scores.
At +145, he’s a value bet on Saturday night.
