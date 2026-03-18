George Washington vs. Utah Valley Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NIT 1st Round

An interesting NIT matchup highlights an eight-game tournament slate on Wednesday, and there is a betting angle to take for bettors not interested in wagering on the First Four.

The Utah Valley Wolverines – the runner-ups in the WAC Tournament – are small favorites against the A-10’s George Washington Revolutionaries, who are slightly above .500 in the 2025-26 season.

Utah Valley lost the WAC title after a missed alley-oop in the final seconds, but it could make some noise in the NIT after a strong showing so far this season.

Oddsmakers seem to agree, setting it is a favorite against a team from a much bigger conference.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this first-round battle.

George Washington vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

George Washington +1.5 (-112)

Utah Valley -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

George Washington: +100

Utah Valley: -120

Total

153.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

George Washington vs. Utah Valley How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: UCCU Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

George Washington record: 18-15

Utah Valley record: 25-8

George Washington vs. Utah Valley Key Player to Watch

Jackson Holcombe, Guard, Utah Valley

Sophomore guard Jackson Holcombe does it all for the Wolverines, averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. However, he plays inside the arc, shooting just 14.7 percent from deep in the 2025-26 season.

Holcombe had 18 in the WAC title game against Cal Baptist, and he’s scored 10 or more points in each of his last seven games.

George Washington vs. Utah Valley Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I made a pick for this game in SI Betting’s Daily Dunk – our college basketball best bets column:

We’re going to the NIT for this final pick, as there are eight first-round games on Wednesday night before the tournament breaks over the weekend.

The Utah Valley Wolverines lost in heartbreaking fashion to Cal Baptist in the WAC title game, missing an alley-oop dunk in the final seconds to lose. Now, the Wolverines find themselves as favorites in an NIT matchup with the A-10’s George Washington Revolutionaries.

George Washington is 18-15 this season and was two games under .500 in regular-season A-10 play, failing to make a real push for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Revolutionaries are the No. 85 team in KenPom this season while Utah Valley (No. 90) isn’t that far behind. So, I’m taking the Wolverines to get some revenge for their WAC title loss with a win on Wednesday night.

While these teams have some competing metrics – GW is 59th in adjusted offensive efficiency while Utah Valley is 78th in adjusted defensive efficiency – there are a few things that stand out about this Utah Valley team.

First off, the Wolverines rank 37th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 69th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Utah Valley doesn’t shoot the 3-ball extremely well, but it’s 53rd in offensive rebound rate and shoots over 57 percent from 2.

On defense, Utah Valley is ninth in opponent turnover rate, making up for it being 350th in turnover rate on offense. That could swing this game since the Revs are 263rd in the country in turnover rate on offense.

George Washington takes a ton of 3s – 36th in the country in 3-point rate – but it is taking on a Utah Valley defense that is 18th in the land in opponent 3-point rate. Something has to give in this matchup, and I trust the Wolverines defense against a GW team that is just 5-8 over its last 13 games.

Pick: Utah Valley Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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