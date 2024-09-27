Georgia vs. Alabama Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 5
Alabama and Georgia meet on Saturday in the biggest game of the young college fotball season.
With a ton on the line, how should we handicap this matchup with an ever evolving betting market that hasn't decided who should be the favorite just yet. Georgia will look to avenge an SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama last season, will the team show up on the road?
Here's the latest on this marquee matchup in Week 5.
Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -1.5 (-106)
- Alabama: +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -114
- Alabama: -105
Total: 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Alabama Final Score Prediction
The betting market has shifted throughout the weekend with Alabama becoming a small favorite on Friday morning before bouncing back to the Georgia side as the team sits as a tiny favorite on the road against the Crimson Tide.
This game may feature more explosiveness than the market anticipates with a total in the 40’s, as noted in our betting preview earlier this week.
I’m still not sold on the Crimson Tide secondary that still needs to prove it can fill in for three starters in the secondary. The Georgia offense, when it lets Beck loose as a passer, has been incredibly potent, including ranking 11th in yards per pass attempt last season and 26th in EPA/Pass this season.
The Crimson Tide kept a lid on the Bulldogs passing game last season, but this is a revamped roster with a different coaching staff. I’m going to side with Beck, who has handled an elite Clemson defense with ease.
Meanwhile, Alabama’s offense has continued to push the ball down the field. Last season, Milroe had passes of 20 or more yards on 23% of his attempts, per Pro Football Focus, and this season that’s up to 26%. One of the best deep-ball passers in the country, 30 big time throws to zero turnover worthy passes over the last two seasons, Milroe is a big play waiting to happen.
Both quarterbacks may have the ability to hit some big plays, but it’s tough to look past the questions in the Alabama secondary.
The Crimson Tide are receiving quite a bit of a market upgrade despite an easy schedule and some questions along the secondary. In Week 1, the Bulldogs suffocated Clemson en route to a 34-3 win on a neutral field. Yes, the Crimson Tide have a far higher ceiling on offense, but this is a testament to Georgia’s defense.
While Milroe and co. may hit a few big plays, this game sets up for a Georgia victory.
Final Score Prediction: Georgia 31, Alabama 23
