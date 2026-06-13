Germany vs. Curacao Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
For the first time in World Cup history, 48 teams are competing for the right to advance to the knockout stage. The downside of that is we're going to see some matchups that are extremely lopsided, and Sunday's match between Germany and Curacao is one of those examples.
With that being said, we can still find a way to be locked in on this match. Let's dive into the odds and how I'm betting on Sunday's showdown.
Germany vs. Curacao Odds and Total
3-Way Moneyline
- Germany -3500
- Curacao +3300
- Draw +1500
Total
- OVER 4.5 (+109)
- UNDER 4.5 (-139)
Germany vs. Curacao How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock
- Germany record: 0-0-0
- Curacao record: 0-0-0
Germany vs. Curacao World Cup History
These two countries have never faced each other in a men's soccer match.
Germany World Cup History
Germany has the second most World Cup titles with four, and the most podium finishes with 12. Their most recent World Cup title came in 2014. They've also qualified for every single World Cup that they've entered. They did not enter the 1930 edition of the tournament, and they were banned from entering in 1950. Germany disappointed its fans in both 2018 and 2022, surprisingly failing to get out of the group stage.
Curacao World Cup History
This is the first time in Curacao's history that they've qualified for the World Cup.
Germany vs. Curacao Best Prop Bet
- Kai Havertz First Goalscorer (+360)
If you want to bet on who's going to score first, consider backing Kai Havertz of Germany. I broke down why in today's edition of World Cup Best Goal Scorer Bets Today:
With Germany being such a big betting favorite, almost every striker and midfielder is set at minus-money to score. So, let's try to hunt some value by instead betting on who's going to score the first goal at +360. The player I'm going to bet on in this market is Kai Havertz, the German striker. The 27-year-old has 22 goals in 58 appearances for Germany.
Germany vs. Curacao Prediction and Best Bet
In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I wrote about why I'm betting on Germany to win big:
I believe this is going to be a completely one-sided affair. Many soccer fans believe that FIFA made a mistake by expanding the tournament to 48 teams, leading to some countries competing who have no business keeping pace with the top teams in the world. This game is going to be an example of that.
Germany is a near-flawless team, while Curacao has some brutal recent results, including a 5-1 loss to Australia in March and a 4-1 loss to Scotland in May. I'll bet on Germany winning and covering the alternate spread of 3.5 goals, meaning they'll have to win by at least four for this bet to cash.
Pick: Germany -3.5 (+100)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets