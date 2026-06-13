Germany vs. Curacao Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

For the first time in World Cup history, 48 teams are competing for the right to advance to the knockout stage. The downside of that is we're going to see some matchups that are extremely lopsided, and Sunday's match between Germany and Curacao is one of those examples.

With that being said, we can still find a way to be locked in on this match. Let's dive into the odds and how I'm betting on Sunday's showdown.

Germany vs. Curacao Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Germany -3500

Curacao +3300

Draw +1500

Total

OVER 4.5 (+109)

UNDER 4.5 (-139)

Germany vs. Curacao How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 14

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Germany record: 0-0-0

Curacao record: 0-0-0

Germany vs. Curacao World Cup History

These two countries have never faced each other in a men's soccer match.

Germany World Cup History

Germany has the second most World Cup titles with four, and the most podium finishes with 12. Their most recent World Cup title came in 2014. They've also qualified for every single World Cup that they've entered. They did not enter the 1930 edition of the tournament, and they were banned from entering in 1950. Germany disappointed its fans in both 2018 and 2022, surprisingly failing to get out of the group stage.

Curacao World Cup History

This is the first time in Curacao's history that they've qualified for the World Cup.

Germany vs. Curacao Best Prop Bet

Kai Havertz First Goalscorer (+360)

If you want to bet on who's going to score first, consider backing Kai Havertz of Germany. I broke down why in today's edition of World Cup Best Goal Scorer Bets Today:

With Germany being such a big betting favorite, almost every striker and midfielder is set at minus-money to score. So, let's try to hunt some value by instead betting on who's going to score the first goal at +360. The player I'm going to bet on in this market is Kai Havertz, the German striker. The 27-year-old has 22 goals in 58 appearances for Germany.

Germany vs. Curacao Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I wrote about why I'm betting on Germany to win big:

I believe this is going to be a completely one-sided affair. Many soccer fans believe that FIFA made a mistake by expanding the tournament to 48 teams, leading to some countries competing who have no business keeping pace with the top teams in the world. This game is going to be an example of that.

Germany is a near-flawless team, while Curacao has some brutal recent results, including a 5-1 loss to Australia in March and a 4-1 loss to Scotland in May. I'll bet on Germany winning and covering the alternate spread of 3.5 goals, meaning they'll have to win by at least four for this bet to cash.

Pick: Germany -3.5 (+100)

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ‘SICZRDYW’ to Bet $1 and get a 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets . Sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!