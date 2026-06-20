Germany vs. Ivory Coast Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Curacao gave Germany an early scare in their opening match, but the Germans pulled away in the second half for an easy win.

Ivory Coast also opened the World Cup with a victory, beating Ecuador 1-0 on a late goal by Amad Diallo.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Germany vs. Ivory Coast at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Saturday’s World Cup fixture.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Germany -185

Ivory Coast +475

Draw +360

Total

OVER 2.5 (-155)

UNDER 2.5 (+125)

Germany vs. Ivory Coast How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Toronto Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX/Tele/FOX One

Germany record: 1-0-0

Ivory Coast record: 1-0-0

Germany vs. Ivory Coast: History and Tournament Results

Germany and Ivory Coast tied 2-2 in their lone meeting, a friendly match back in 2009.

Germany

Germany has won the World Cup four times, most recently in 2014. They’ve finished in the top three in 12 of 20 tournaments.

Ivory Coast

This is Ivory Coast’s fourth appearance at the World Cup. It has an overall record of 3-1-5 coming into this year’s tournament.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Best Prop Bet

Kai Havertz Anytime Goalscorer (+155)

Kai Havertz scored two of Germany’s seven goals in their 7-1 win over Curacao. He netted a goal just before halftime and then scored on a penalty in the 88th minute.

The forward had four total shots and two on target in the victory.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Prediction and Best Bet

Germany gave up a goal to Curacao in its opener, and they haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last seven World Cup matches.

Ivory Coast isn’t necessarily a powerhouse like Germany, but it should be able to get on the board on Saturday in Toronto.

Pick: Both Team To Score YES (-135)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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