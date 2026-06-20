Germany vs. Ivory Coast Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
Curacao gave Germany an early scare in their opening match, but the Germans pulled away in the second half for an easy win.
Ivory Coast also opened the World Cup with a victory, beating Ecuador 1-0 on a late goal by Amad Diallo.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Germany vs. Ivory Coast at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Saturday’s World Cup fixture.
Germany vs. Ivory Coast Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Germany -185
- Ivory Coast +475
- Draw +360
Total
- OVER 2.5 (-155)
- UNDER 2.5 (+125)
Germany vs. Ivory Coast How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 20
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toronto Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX/Tele/FOX One
- Germany record: 1-0-0
- Ivory Coast record: 1-0-0
Germany vs. Ivory Coast: History and Tournament Results
Germany and Ivory Coast tied 2-2 in their lone meeting, a friendly match back in 2009.
Germany
Germany has won the World Cup four times, most recently in 2014. They’ve finished in the top three in 12 of 20 tournaments.
Ivory Coast
This is Ivory Coast’s fourth appearance at the World Cup. It has an overall record of 3-1-5 coming into this year’s tournament.
Germany vs. Ivory Coast Best Prop Bet
- Kai Havertz Anytime Goalscorer (+155)
Kai Havertz scored two of Germany’s seven goals in their 7-1 win over Curacao. He netted a goal just before halftime and then scored on a penalty in the 88th minute.
The forward had four total shots and two on target in the victory.
Germany vs. Ivory Coast Prediction and Best Bet
Germany gave up a goal to Curacao in its opener, and they haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last seven World Cup matches.
Ivory Coast isn’t necessarily a powerhouse like Germany, but it should be able to get on the board on Saturday in Toronto.
Pick: Both Team To Score YES (-135)
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop