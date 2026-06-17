Ghana vs. Panama Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Ghana and Panama are set to face each other on Wednesday night in what's a pivotal match in Group L. With England and Croatia also in this group, a loss for one of these two teams in this match would mean they'd have a massive mountain to climb if they want to advance to the knockout stage.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this intriguing match.

Ghana vs. Panama Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Ghana +125

Panama +230

Draw +220

Total

OVER 2.5 (+138)

UNDER 2.5 (-170)

Ghana vs. Panama How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toronto Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Ghana record: 0-0-0

Panama record: 0-0-0

Ghana vs. Panama World Cup History

These two countries have never faced each other in a men's soccer match.

Ghana World Cup History

This is the fifth World Cup appearance for Ghana. Their best finish was a quarter-finals appearance in 2010 in South Africa. They failed to make it out of the group stage in 2022. They have an all-time World Cup record of 5-3-7.

Panama World Cup History

This is the second time that Panama has qualified for the World Cup. They went 0-3 in the 2018 World Cup.

Ghana vs. Panama Best Prop Bet

Ismael Diaz Anytime Goal (+300)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Ismael Diaz of Panama:

If you think Panama can find the scoresheet against Ghana, then you're going to want to bet on Ismael Diaz to be the one to find the back of the net at +300. He scored eight goals in 11 matches for his home country last year, and now he's coming off a season where he scored 10 times in 27 matches for Leon.

Ghana vs. Panama Prediction and Best Bet

If you're looking for an upset pick on Wednesday, I think Panama is a great bet. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Let's not disrespect CONCACAF teams in this tournament. They're the third-ranked team in the CONCACAF, and have some solid results lately, including a 2-1 win against South Africa, a 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina, and keeping Mexico to a 0-1 decision.

Ghana comes into this match in some poor form. They're 0-1-5 in their last six games. Their only wins in the past year have come against Mali, the Central African Republic, and Comoros. I don't think they should be favored in this match, so I'll back Panama on the three-way moneyline.

Pick: Panama +230 via FanDuel

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