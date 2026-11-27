Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report ahead of Friday night's NBA Cup battle with the New York Knicks.

Officially, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to a groin injury, and he returned from a one-game absence to appear for Miami earlier this week. Still, it's worth monitoring his status for this major Eastern Conference matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) listed probable for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 26, 2026

Based on the probable tag, Antetokounmpo is a good spot to play on Friday. He's only missed one game this season, which came against a short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder team on Sunday.

Giannis is averaging 28.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting over 60 percent from the field. The two-time league MVP has been a huge part of Miami's recent stretch where it has won eight out of 10 games.

Since he's expected to play on Friday, I'm eyeing Giannis in the prop market against the Knicks.

Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Knicks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 26.5 Points (-119)

Antetokounmpo is facing the Knicks for the first time as a member of the Heat, and he'll avoid having to face OG Anunoby (doubtful) in this game. That leaves the Knicks without their best defender against the two-time MVP, and I think Giannis is undervalued in the prop market.

The Heat star is averaging 28.4 points per game this season while shooting 60.3 percent from the field and averaging nearly 18 shots per game.

He's scored 27 or more points in 12 of his 16 appearances in the 2026-27 season. So, he's a pretty solid bet with oddsmakers setting this line below his season average.

The Knicks may opt to put Karl-Anthony Towns on Antetokounmpo, but there isn't an ideal matchup on the New York roster outside of Anunoby (who isn't expected to play). I expect a big game for the Heat superstar as Miami aims to upset the red-hot Knicks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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