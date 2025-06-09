Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds Shift Drastically Towards Bucks: 'Skepticism' Star Will Request Trade
Are the Milwaukee Bucks going to retain superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo?
There have been questions ahead of the offseason about whether or not Antetokounmpo will be traded, and whether or not he will request a trade from the franchise that he has spent his entire NBA career with.
Last week, the Bucks were the favorite to be Giannis' team in the 2025-26 season, but they were set at +110 odds with the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Toronto Raptors all within striking distance of prying the two-time league MVP away in a trade.
Now, at FanDuel Sportsbook, there has been a massive shift towards Milwaukee in this market. As of Monday, June 9, the Bucks are -250 favorites to have Giannis on the roster next season, which translates to an implied probability of 71.43 percent.
Plus, the Spurs are now +1000 (they were previously +470) to be the superstar's next team, while the Rockets have dropped from +800 to +1500 in that market. The Raptors (+1200) and New York Knicks (+1500) are the only other teams with shorter than 20/1 odds to land Giannis in the offseason.
The recent movement around Giannis' next team could be due to a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer over the weekend. Fischer shared that there is "skepticism" that the former NBA Finals MVP will request a trade.
"Around the combine two weeks ago, two and a half weeks ago, there was no shortage of optimism, of hope, of excitement from other teams that they were going to be able to potentially make an offer to get Giannis Antetokounmpo into their franchise, into their building," Fischer said. "Of late, I'd say that that confidence has been replaced with skepticism. To a man, from talking to agents, team executives, whoever, there is not a lot of belief right now at this juncture... the expectation is that they're going to believe it when they see it — that someone who has valued being the franchise face, that the central linchpin of the Bucks franchise, is going to want to play somewhere else."
There is a reason for the Bucks to consider holding Antetokounmpo, especially if he doesn't ask for a deal.
First off, he is a franchise icon, and trading him away would not net the Bucks all of their picks back since they are distributed amongst several teams. So, it's hard to execute a complete rebuild even if Milwaukee moves on from Giannis.
Secondly, the Bucks could still compete in what is shaping up to be a weak Eastern Conference in the 2025-26 season. Even with Damian Lillard likely out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, the Bucks could still sneak into the playoffs with Giannis leading the way.
Then, it would allow the Bucks to give the Giannis-Dame pairing one more shot in the 2026-27 campaign.
It's notable that, based on implied probability, the Bucks have gone from a 47.62 percent chance to keep Giannis all the way to a 71.43 percent chance in the span of a few days. This market will be worth monitoring, as it'll likely impact the Bucks' title odds (currently +6000) for the 2025-26 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.