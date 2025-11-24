Giants Are Major Underdogs in Odds vs. Patriots Amidst Jaxson Dart Injury Uncertainty
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart missed his second game in a row due to a concussion in Week 12, and his status for Week 13 is up in the air.
Dart did return to practice in a limited capacity ahead of New York's loss to the Detroit Lions, and he'll have an extra day to get ready for the team's Monday Night Football clash with the New England Patriots in Week 13.
Still, oddsmakers have have set the Giants as major underdogs against New England in Week 13. DraftKings has the Giants as 7.5-point dogs as they are still in search of their first road win of the 2025 season.
New England has the best record in the AFC, so it makes sense that the Giants (already eliminated from playoff contention) are projected to lose this matchup. Still, Dart's uncertain status could be impacting these odds, even though New York has covered the spread in back-to-back games with Jameis Winston under center.
Both of the Giants' wins this season have come with Dart at quarterback, and they're just 2-10 overall in the 2025 campaign.
Dart has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores. He's a candidate for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but his odds have fallen to +350 after he missed back-to-back games.
Dart needs to clear concussion protocol in order to play against New England, and there should be an update to his status early on this week when the Giants return to practice.
