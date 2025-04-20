Giants vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, April 20
The Los Angeles Angels are struggling right now, losing seven of their last 10 games, and they’re set as slight underdogs at home on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.
This matchup features a battle between two veteran starters – San Fran’s Justin Verlander and Los Angeles’ Yusei Kikuchi – but both have been struggling early on in 2025.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Giants vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+145)
- Angels +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Giants: -115
- Angels: -105
Total
- 9 (Over -102/Under -118)
Giants vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Justin Verlander (0-1, 6.75 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 4.13 ERA)
Giants vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 20
- Time: 4:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Giants record: 14-7
- Angels record: 10-10
Giants vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
San Francisco Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Wilmer Flores OVER 0.5 Total Bases (-170)
In his career, Flores is an elite hitter against left-handed pitching, posting a slash line of .266/.319/.475.
He should be in a good spot to at least hit a single against Yusei Kikuchi who has an ERA over 4.00 and has given up 18 hits over his four starts. In what may be a high-scoring game, Flores is worth a look in this market.
Giants vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the total is worth targeting on Sunday in this matchup:
San Francisco Giants starter Justin Verlander is off to a slow start in the 2025 season, posting a 6.75 ERA in four starts, allowing at least three runs in every matchup.
The Giants have cleared nine total runs in three of Verlander’s outings, even though they have the No. 2 bullpen ERA in MLB (1.78).
On the Angels side, Yusei Kikuchi enters this start with three outings where the Angels have combined for nine or more runs. Not only that, but Kikuchi has an ERA of 4.13 and a FIP of 4.61 in the 2025 season.
Both he and Verlander rank under the 50th percentile in expected ERA, and Kikuchi is in just the 18th percentile in barrel percentage. Plus, the Angels’ bullpen is in the bottom five in MLB in ERA in 2025.
This should be a high-scoring game on Sunday.
Pick: OVER 9 (-102 at DraftKings)
