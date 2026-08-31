Giants vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

Monday’s Major League Baseball action begins with a makeup game between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves from their series in mid-June.

The Giants were scheduled to have ace Logan Webb on the mound on Monday, but they opted to push his start back to their season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. So, Anthony Molina – a former Brave – will get the start as an opener this evening.

He’ll take on Atlanta’s Bryce Elder (3.95 ERA), who is coming off a strong start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing just three runs across six frames. The Braves are 15-10 when Elder starts this season, and they’re one of the best teams in baseball at home (48-23).

So, it’s not surprising that Atlanta is heavily favored to win this matchup against a Giants team that is well out of the playoff picture in the NL. This has been a tough season for San Francisco, and it has really struggled away from Oracle Park, sitting at 22 games under .500 on the road.

Every game means a ton for Atlanta down the stretch, as it is tied with the Dodgers for the second-best record in the NL and just three games back of Milwaukee for the top spot.

I have a prediction and a player prop to consider for this game as the Braves look to take this makeup matchup to open the week.

Giants vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-150)

Braves -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Giants: +152

Braves: -163

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Giants vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Anthony Molina (1-0, 2.89 ERA)

Atlanta: Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.95 ERA)

Giants vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 6:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, NBC Sports Bay Area

Giants record: 56-81

Braves record: 82-55

Giants vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Elder UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-118)

This season, the Giants rank dead last in MLB in walk rate, and they’ve drawn just 369 walks overall (also last in MLB).

Through 25 starts, Elder sits in the 63rd percentile in walk percentage, and he’s allowed one or fewer free passes in 11 of his outings, including a one-walk performance in late June against the Giants.

The Braves right-hander has allowed 46 free passes in 143.2 innings in 2026, and I think he can keep this aggressive San Francisco offense in check on Monday.

Giants vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I’m not going to overthink this matchup with the Braves at home.

Atlanta is 25 games over .500 at Truist Park this season, and it enters this contest on a seven-game winning streak to vault it back into the No. 2 spot in the NL.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ season is basically over, and they’ve struggled to stay afloat on the road,d winning just 23 games away from Oracle Park all season.

Molina is making just his fifth appearance of the season (he did toss 4.1 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds his last time out), and I don’t really trust this San Fran bullpen (4.27 ERA) behind him.

Meanwhile, Elder has a solid expected ERA (3.99) this season and has allowed three or fewer runs in three of his four starts this month. The Braves are 3-0 in those games, and they’ve won 60 percent of the right-hander’s outings overall.

Even in a weird, one-game scenario, I think the Braves are undervalued as just -163 favorites. They should extend their winning streak in this makeup game on Monday.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-163 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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