Giants vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16

The Atlanta Braves have the best record in MLB so far this season and an impressive plus-107 run differential as they head into Tuesday’s series opener with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 14 games under .500 and in fourth place in the NL West, so it isn’t a surprise that the Giants are set as sizable underdogs on the road in this matchup.

Grant Holmes (4.05 ERA) is on the mound for the Braves, and he’s looking to bounce back from a tough outing against the Chicago White Sox. Holmes has led the Braves to a 9-4 record in 13 appearances, but he’s posted some shaky advanced numbers (4.64 expected ERA) in 2026.

The righty will take on a struggling veteran in San Francisco’s Adrian Houser (5.54 ERA), who ranks in the 12th percentile in expected ERA. The Giants won just one of Houser’s first seven starts, but they’re now 5-8 in his outings in the 2026 season.

Can they pull off an upset on Tuesday night?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this National League matchup.

Giants vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-149)

Braves -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Giants: +139

Braves: -168

Total

9 (Over -107/Under -112)

Giants vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Adrian Houser (2-6, 5.54 ERA)

Atlanta: Grant Holmes (4-2, 4.05 ERA)

Giants vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, Gray Media, NBC Sports Bay Area

Giants record: 29-43

Braves record: 46-25

Giants vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Harris II to Hit a Home Run (+436)

Braves star Michael Harris II has 14 home runs this season, and I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why he’s worth a look to go deep on Tuesday:

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II is on his way to an All-Star nod in the 2026 season, hitting .303 with 14 home runs, 41 runs batted in and an OPS of .850.

Harris is hitting .319 with six home runs over his last 23 games (22 starts), and he’s really fared well against right-handed pitching, hitting .312 with 10 of his 14 homers.

Now, he takes on San Francisco Giants righty Adrian Houser, who enters this start with a 5.54 ERA and 11 home runs allowed in 13 starts. Houser has struggled against Harris in his career, allowing the Braves star to go 3-for-8 (.375 batting average), though Harris has never taken him deep.

At north of 4/1, I believe Harris has some value in this market on Tuesday.

Giants vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

The Giants’ offense has struggled a bit in the 2026 season, ranking 22nd in the league in runs scored despite being in the top half of the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

The Braves are sixth in wRC+ and fifth in runs scored, so they should be able to get to Houser, who has allowed three or more runs in eight of his 13 outings. The Giants right-hander ranks in the 12th percentile in expected ERA, the 10th percentile in expected BAA and in the 23rd percentile or worse in several other key metrics.

So, it’s hard for bettors to have a ton of confidence in him beating one of the best teams in baseball.

Even though Holmes has not been great in 2026, the Braves have won the majority of his starts since he’s allowed three runs or less in 12 of 13 appearances.

I think that’s enough to get Atlanta a win at home, where it is 22-11 so far in 2026.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-168 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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