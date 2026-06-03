Giants vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

Logan Webb will look to be the San Francisco Giants’ stopper after two blowout losses to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Giants lost five straight prior to a 19-6 win in Colorado, but they’ve now dropped their first two in Milwaukee by a combined score of 24-5.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have now won six of seven and are looking for their second four-game winning streak in as many weeks.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Brewers on Wednesday, June 3.

Giants vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-168)

Brewers -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Giants +129

Brewers -156

Total

8.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Giants vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Giants: Logan Webb (2-4, 4.82 ERA)

Brewers: TBD

Logan Webb didn’t get out of the fifth inning in either of his last two starts, allowing 6 ER in 4 innings to the Padres and one run in 4.1 innings to the Rockies. He’s dominated the Brewers in his career, though, including 12.1 innings of one-run ball in two wins last year.

The Brewers have yet to name a starter for Wednesday night, although there have been hints that they could call someone up to make a spot start.

Giants vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, BREW

Giants record: 23-38

Brewers record: 37-21

Giants vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Jung Hoo Lee OVER 0.5 Singles (-119)

Jung Hoo Lee has found his swing in recent weeks. He’s riding a 10-game hitting streak (18 for 37), and 14 of those hits have been singles.

The outfielder is 26 for 66 since May 8, with 20 of those hits being singles. He’s hit a single now in seven straight games and 13 of his last 16.

Giants vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

It’s tough to handicap a game without a starter being named, but I’m going to go against the Brewers anyway.

Webb has dominated Milwaukee in his career and is due for a bounceback start against a familiar foe.

I’ll back the road underdogs at a +129 price tonight.

Pick: Giants +129

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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