Giants vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders shocked everyone in 2024, exceeding even the wildest expectations to go all the way to the NFC Championship, falling one game short of going to the Super Bowl.
Can they repeat that level of success in 2025? They'll start their 2025 campaign against the New York Giants in an NFC East duel. If you want my best bet on the side or total in this game, you'll find it in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.
In this article, I'm going to breakdown my best prop bets for Sunday's matchup. Let's dive into them.
Commanders vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets
- Wan'Dale Robinson OVER 4.5 Receptions (+110) via BetMGM
- Jayden Daniels OVER 41.5 Rush Yards (-111) via DraftKings
- Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown (+200) via BetMGM
Wan'Dale Robinson OVER 4.5 Receptions (+110)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Wan'Dale Robinson to go OVER 4.5 Receptions as my No. 4 top player prop for Week 1. Here's why:
People don't think of Wan'Dale Robinson as one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he's probably not, but he did have the 13th most receptions in the league last season, racking up 93 total catches. His season average was 5.5 receptions per game, yet we can bet on the OVER 4.5 receptions in Week 1 at plus-money. Let's remember that with the Washington Commanders being significant favorites could lead to the Giants putting up plenty of garbage-time yards as they attempt to play catch-up.
Jayden Daniels OVER 41.5 Rush Yards (-111)
There's no denying the Giants' biggest strength this season is their pass-rush, led by Dexter Lawrence and aided by their top draft pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite, Abdul Carter. That pass rush is likely going to flush Daniels out of the pocket more often than not, which could result in him taking off with his legs. Daniels averaged 52.4 rushing yards per game last season, so if he comes anywhere close to his 2024 average, this bet will be a winner.
Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown (+200)
Deebo Samuel gets his first start as a Washington Commander, and I expect him to play a big role in Washington's offense. He's a fantastic YAC receiver and will provide Daniels a security blanket as an underneath option. I love him to find the end zone at 2-1 in his first game with his new team.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
