Giants vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are both searching for their first win of the 2025 season on Sunday in Dallas.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys hung tough with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, but they ultimately came up short while the Giants scored just six points in a blowout loss to the Washington Commanders.
Dallas is favored in this matchup, but I’m looking to the prop market for some of my favorite plays in this NFC East battle.
Can CeeDee Lamb bounce back from his drop issues? Will Russell Wilson have a long leash again after a bad Week 1?
Here’s a look at how we can bet on some of the top storylines for this Week 2 matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+120)
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
- Russell Wilson UNDER 217.5 Passing Yards (-111)
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+120)
One of the interesting things to monitor in Week 1 of the season was how the Cowboys would handle their running back room.
Well, it seems like Javonte Williams has a stranglehold on the starting job over Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue.
Williams led all running backs in snaps (47) as he was on the field for 77.05 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive plays. The former second-round pick paid it off by rushing for 54 yards and two scores while touching the ball 17 times (15 carries, two receptions).
On top of that, Sanders fumbled in a key spot in the third quarter, which likely hurt his chances of seeing an expanded role in Week 2.
The Giants allowed 6.9 yards per carry (second-most in the NFL) and two rushing scores in Week 1. I expect Williams to build on his strong Cowboys debut in this game.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
The story of Week 1 was the dropped passes from Lamb, but the star receiver still finished with seven catches (on 13 targets) for 110 yards against the Eagles.
Dak Prescott didn’t even throw for 200 yards (he finished with 188) in Week 1, and I expect him to have a much bigger day at home against a Giants team that he’s beaten seven times in eight tries at AT&T Stadium.
With Lamb likely seeing 10 or more targets again in Week 2, he’s a no-brainer to bet at this number. Lamb has averaged over 76.5 receiving yards per game in each of his last three completed seasons.
Russell Wilson UNDER 217.5 Passing Yards (-111)
Wilson was awful in Week 1, completing just 17 of his 37 pass attempts for 168 yards in a loss to Washington.
This game had the perfect script for Wilson to throw for a ton of yards (high pass attempts, New York trailing by double digits), yet he averaged just 4.03 net yards per attempt in the loss.
Dallas’ defense held the Eagles to just 144 passing yards in Week 1, and that’s against a team that has an elite running game to set up play action.
Wilson’s best days in his career are behind him, and if this game gets ugly early, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Brian Daboll go in a different direction on Sunday.
