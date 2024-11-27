Giants vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13
The New York Giants struggled in their first game in the post-Daniel Jones era, scoring just seven points in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now, they’ll turn around on a short week against their division rival – the Dallas Cowboys – on Thanksgiving Day.
Dallas picked up a road win against the Washington Commanders in Week 12, relying on a pair of special teams scores – and an improved Cooper Rush – to improve to 4-7 on the season.
Dallas has yet to win a game at home this season, but it comes into this matchup favored by four points. The Cowboys are 33-23-1 playing on Thanksgiving in franchise history, winning in back-to-back years against New York and Washington.
Can Dallas keep the streak going?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this Thanksgiving matchup to help bettors choose a side or a total for their bets.
Let’s dive in.
Giants vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Giants +4 (-110)
- Cowboys -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants: +164
- Cowboys: -198
Total
- 39 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Giants and Cowboys are both just 3-8 against the spread this season, and Dallas is really struggling at home, going 0-5 against the spread and straight up this season. New York is 2-2 against the spread as a road underdog.
Giants vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan isn’t buying the Cowboys in this game, even with all the turnover for the Giants at quarterback.
He shared his best bet for this game earlier in the week in our betting preview:
In a game between two terrible teams, I'm almost always going to lean toward the side that's getting points, especially if the spread is longer than a field goal.
One area the Giants have a significant advantage in is the run game. Neither team can stop the run, but it's the Giants who have been a lot better doing so offensively. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and he'll get to face a Cowboys defense that's dead last in opponent rush EPA and 28th in opponent rush success rate.
The Cowboys also have a plethora of injuries they're dealing with this week, especially on the offensive line. The Giants' biggest strength of their team is their pass rush and with a banged-up Dallas offensive line, they're going to be able to get to Cooper Rush in the backfield.
As I mentioned earlier, Dallas has yet to win or cover the spread in a single game at home this season. Expect at least one of those trends to continue on Thanksgiving.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 19, Giants 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.