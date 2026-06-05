Giants vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 5
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The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs are slated to give us some afternoon baseball to watch and bet on today.
This is the first time these two teams will face each other this season, and both teams are sitting in fourth place in their respective divisions. With that being said, the Giants have strung together two straight wins against a great Brewers team. They're set as underdogs against a Cubs team that continues to falter after a hot start.
Giants vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-132)
- Cubs -1.5 (+109)
Moneyline
- Giants +149
- Cubs -181
Total
- OVER 11 (-104)
- UNDER 11 (-115)
Giants vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray, LHP (3-6, 4.45 ERA)
- Chicago: Edward Cabrera, RHP (3-2, 4.00 ERA)
Giants vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 5
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, NBCS BA
- Giants record: 25-38
- Cubs record: 33-30
Giants vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Robbie Ray 5+ Strikeouts (-145)
The Cubs have struggled when it comes to striking out against lefties lately. Over the past 30 days, they have a strikeout rate of 24.3% when facing left-handed pitchers. They'll face a lefty starter today in Robbie Ray, who's coming off a six-strikeout performance against the Colorado Rockies.
Giants vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I'm not yet ready to buy stock in the Chicago Cubs, especially when they're facing a left-handed starter. No team has been worse against lefties over the past 30 days. In that time frame, they're dead last in wRC+ against left-handed pitchers with a mark of 56 and an OPS of .546.
The Cubs won't get much help from their pitching today. Edward Cabrera gets the start, and while his 4.00 ERA doesn't look too bad, a 4.46 FIP and a 1.352 is a significant cause for concern.
I'll back the Giants as road underdogs this afternoon.
Pick: Giants +149 via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets