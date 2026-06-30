Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30
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The Arizona Diamondbacks got back on track with a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.
The Diamondbacks are still undefeated against the Giants this season. They got three-game sweeps at home and on the road last month.
Can Arizona keep that up at home?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 30.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+149)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-181)
Moneyline
- Giants -108
- Diamondbacks -112
Total
- 9.0 (Over -107/Under -112)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.07 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 5.92 ERA)
Landen Roupp has had a rough go of it this season. His overall numbers aren’t horrible, but the Giants have lost his last 10 starts. That includes back-to-back starts against the Snakes last month.
Arizona recalled Brandon Pfaadt to start tonight. He made three starts this season before being moved to the bullpen and ultimately getting sent down to the minors. He allowed three runs (two earned) in 10 innings across three starts at Triple-A this month.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 30
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, ARID
- Giants record: 35-49
- Diamondbacks record: 42-42
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ketel Marte OVER 1.5 Bases (+111)
Ketel Marte has hit a home run in three straight games and four of his last five contests. He’s been heating up recently, going 21 for 66 (.318) with five home runs and five doubles in his last 17 games overall.
Marte has gone OVER 1.5 bases in eight of his last nine games, 10 of 12, and 14 of 17. He’s also hit this mark in seven straight games against the Giants, and is 4 for 10 against Roupp.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pfaadt does make me hesitate a bit, but the odds reflect the starting pitching matchup.
Arizona has been a much better team at home (25-17) than on the road (17-25) this season, and the Giants are 17-27 on the road as well.
I’ll back the DBacks as slight home favorites tonight.
Pick: Diamondbacks -112
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop