Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

The Arizona Diamondbacks got back on track with a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks are still undefeated against the Giants this season. They got three-game sweeps at home and on the road last month.

Can Arizona keep that up at home?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 30.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants -1.5 (+149)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Giants -108

Diamondbacks -112

Total

9.0 (Over -107/Under -112)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Giants: Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.07 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 5.92 ERA)

Landen Roupp has had a rough go of it this season. His overall numbers aren’t horrible, but the Giants have lost his last 10 starts. That includes back-to-back starts against the Snakes last month.

Arizona recalled Brandon Pfaadt to start tonight. He made three starts this season before being moved to the bullpen and ultimately getting sent down to the minors. He allowed three runs (two earned) in 10 innings across three starts at Triple-A this month.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, ARID

Giants record: 35-49

Diamondbacks record: 42-42

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Ketel Marte OVER 1.5 Bases (+111)

Ketel Marte has hit a home run in three straight games and four of his last five contests. He’s been heating up recently, going 21 for 66 (.318) with five home runs and five doubles in his last 17 games overall.

Marte has gone OVER 1.5 bases in eight of his last nine games, 10 of 12, and 14 of 17. He’s also hit this mark in seven straight games against the Giants, and is 4 for 10 against Roupp.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

Pfaadt does make me hesitate a bit, but the odds reflect the starting pitching matchup.

Arizona has been a much better team at home (25-17) than on the road (17-25) this season, and the Giants are 17-27 on the road as well.

I’ll back the DBacks as slight home favorites tonight.

Pick: Diamondbacks -112

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.