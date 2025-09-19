Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 19
Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium as Los Angeles continues a four-game set against the Giants.
Los Angeles took the opener 2-1 on Thursday night, and we could be in for another pitchers’ duel on Friday night.
Can the Dodgers get a win for Kershaw as they push for the NL West crown?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Dodgers on Friday night.
Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-149)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+123)
Moneyline
- Giants +140
- Dodgers -171
Total
- 8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Robbie Ray (11-7, 3.50 ERA)
- Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 3.53 ERA)
Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 19
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Giants record: 76-77
- Dodgers record: 86-67
Giants vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Clayton Kershaw OVER 14.5 Outs (-174)
We’re dealing with a lot of juice here for this prop, but it’s worth it.
Kershaw has been stellar this season, as shown by his 10-2 record and 3.53 ERA. He’s been even better at home, going 5-0 while tossing 48 innings in nine starts, as opposed to 5-2 with 54 innings in 11 road starts.
With this being Kershaw’s final home start of the regular season, you have to think that Dave Roberts and the Dodgers will give him a longer leash to get through five innings, especially if they have a lead.
The veteran southpaw has gone at least five innings in 13 of 20 starts this season, including six of nine starts at home. In his last three starts at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw has allowed a total of three runs in 17 innings.
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers are still trying to hold off the Padres in the NL West as we enter the final stages of the season. They’ve been tremendous at home this season, going 50-28 as opposed to 36-39 on the road, and the Giants are two games under .500 on the road at 38-40.
Los Angeles has been fine against southpaws like Robbie Ray this season, going 23-23 vs. LHP. Meanwhile, the Giants have feasted on RHP (60-50) while going 16-27 against southpaws.
The Giants have lost five of their last six games, including three of four to the Dodgers. That should continue tonight.
Pick: Dodgers moneyline (-171)
