Giants vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

Did you know that the annual preseason game between the New York Giants and New York Jets is called the Snoopy Bowl? Well, if you didn't, now you know. The game is obviously hosted at MetLife Stadium, where both teams play their home games, and Snoopy was once the corporate mascot for MetLife, leading to the time of this annual exhibition game.

Both teams will likely sit the majority of their starters as they evaluate their roster and get ready to make their final cuts. With that being said, we can still find a spot to bet on for this game.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Giants vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Giants -3 (-115)

Jets +3 (-105)

Moneyline

Giants -175

Jets +145

Total

OVER 36.5 (-115)

UNDER 36.5 (-105)

Giants vs. Jets How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): WCBS

Giants record: 1-1

Jets record: 1-1

Giants vs. Jets Betting Trends

John Harbaugh is 48-18 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Aaron GLenn is 2-4 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Giants vs. Jets Key Player to Watch

Quincy Skinner Jr., WR - New York Jets

An interesting player on the Jets right now is Quincy Skinner Jr. The Vanderbilt product signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent last season, but now finds himself with a chance to make the Jets' roster a year later. He has been impressive in both preseason games, racking up six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Is that going to be enough for him to make the team? He'll get one more chance to show what he has on Friday night.

Giants vs. Jets Prediction and Pick

This handicap is as straightforward as you get. Betting on the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason when John Harbaugh was the head coach was one of the best bets you could make throughout the sports betting calendar, let alone just the NFL preseason. He is now 48-18 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason, and 1-1 through his first two preseason games in his tenure as the Giants' head coach.

It's tough to tell how much each team will play their starters, if at all, so I'm going to trust Harbaugh's long track record of winning in NFL preseason games. Let's take the Giants to win and cover in the Snoopy Bowl.

Pick: Giants -3 (-115) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!