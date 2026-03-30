Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rockies-Blue Jays, Rays-Brewers, Fernando Tatis Jr.)

The first full week of the 2026 MLB season begins with all 30 teams in action on Monday.

The Royals host the Twins in their home opener to start things off this afternoon, with the Dodgers looking to stay undefeated as they host the Guardians to close things out.

I’m targeting the Blue Jays at home, a high-scoring game in Milwaukee, and Fernando Tatis Jr. for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, March 30.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, March 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Blue Jays -1.5 (-131) vs. Rockies

Rays vs. Brewers OVER 8 (-108)

Fernando Tatis Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-115) vs. Giants

Blue Jays -1.5 (-131) vs. Rockies

The Blue Jays swept the Athletics to open the season while the Rockies got swept in Miami. Colorado managed just seven runs in the three-game set, which isn’t too surprising given the Rockies’ road woes last season.

The Rockies won just 43 games overall last season, including an 18-63 record on the road. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays went 54-27 at home, and have kept that up to start this season.

Toronto swept the Rockies at Coors Field last season, scoring 10 runs in all three games and 45 in total.

Rays vs. Brewers OVER 8 (-108)

The two highest-scoring teams in the league through three games face off in Milwaukee tonight.The Brewers scored 29 runs in their three-game sweep of the White Sox, while the Rays put up 23 runs as they dropped two of three in St. Louis.

Rays starter Nick Martinez faced the Brewers two times last season, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 14 hits in 7.1 innings.

I’ll back these teams’ bats to stay hot in Milwaukee tonight.

Fernando Tatis Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-115) vs. Giants

Fernando Tatis Jr. is just 2 for 11 to start the season, but he gets a favorable matchup tonight against Landen Roupp.

Tatis Jr. is 5 for 8 in his career against the Giants right-hander, and tonight seems like the perfect opportunity for him to get going. The Giants were also one of his favorite teams to bat against last season, going 10 for 53 for a .340 average and .860 OPS in 13 games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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