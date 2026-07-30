Giants vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30

The San Diego Padres are looking to stay hot as they welcome in the San Francisco Giants for a four-game set starting on Thursday night.

The Padres swept the Marlins to finish off their road trip then took both games against the Rockies at home.

The Giants have fared pretty well themselves, too, winning four of their last six games after dropping five straight.

These teams have split their six matchups so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Padres on Thursday, July 30.

Giants vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-163)

Padres -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Giants +133

Padres -161

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Giants vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Giants: Robbie Ray (9-6, 3.16 ERA)

Padres: JP Sears (3-3, 3.86 ERA)

Robbie Ray has allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts. That includes six shutout innings against the Angels last time out. This will be his first start against the Padres this season.

JP Sears allowed three runs in 4.1 innings two starts ago, but bounced back with two runs (one earned) in five frames in Atlanta last time out. This will also be Sears’ first start against this NL West foe this year.

Giants vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, SDPA

Giants record: 46-62

Padres record: 55-53

Giants vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Manny Machado OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-133)

Manny Machado is finally heating up for the Padres. He’s raised his batting average by 30 points in the last month, going 29 for 93 (.312) with eight home runs, 17 runs scored, and 20 RBI in that span.

The third baseman is on a six-game hitting streak, going 11 for 27 (.407) with a run scored in each contest as well. I’ll back him to stay hot at home against a left-hander.

Giants vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Going on the road has been a problem this season for San Francisco. The Giants are just 20-35 on the road compared to 26-27 at home. Meanwhile, San Diego is 29-24 at home and 26-29 on the road.

The Padres have won five in a row, and all five wins were by at least two runs. The moneyline is obviously the safer play, but I’m going with the run line tonight. The Giants could have a short leash on Ray as he’s a potential trade chip this weekend.

Pick: Padres -1.5 (+135)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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