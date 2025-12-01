Giants vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 13 (Bet on TreVeyon Henderson)
Monday Night Football in Week 13 features two intriguing young quarterbacks on teams that couldn’t be going in more different directions.
The New England Patriots and Drake Maye are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they’ve won nine games in a row ahead of this matchup.
Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart is a candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but the New York Giants are just 2-10 this season (0-5 without Dart) and have already been eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC.
New England is heavily favored at home in this matchup against a Giants team that has yet to win a game on the road, but there are more ways to bet on this game than simply taking a side.
I’m eyeing some player props with these two intriguing quarterbacks set to face off, especially since New York’s defense has been beatable (especially with the run) this season.
Oddsmakers are expecting a pretty high-scoring game — the total is up at 46.5 — so we should see some players have strong statistical performances.
Here’s a look at the best prop bets for Monday Night Football in Week 13.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Patriots
- TreVeyon Henderson OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Stefon Diggs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+105)
- Jaxson Dart UNDER 206.5 Passing Yards (-112)
TreVeyon Henderson OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop for this game in his Player Prop Countdown, and he’s buying TreVeyon Henderson against the New York run defense:
The Giants' run defense is the worst in the NFL. They allow 5.9 yards per carry, which is 0.6 more yards per rush than any other defense in the league. They're also last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. All signs point to Patriots' running back TreVeyon Henderson having a big performance against them on Monday night.
Stefon Diggs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+105)
It’s been an up-and-down season for Stefon Diggs in terms of his betting productions, but I think he’s worth a look at plus money to clear this receptions prop against the Giants.
Diggs has six games (out of 12) with five or more receptions, and he’s been targeted 75 times in 2025.
New York is just 21st in EPA/Pass and has allowed the fourth-most completions in the NFL, so this could be a big game for the New England offense. After Diggs was targeted just three times last week, I think he could be in line for a bounce-back showing on Monday.
In two primetime games this season, Diggs has put together two huge games:
- Week 5 vs. Buffalo: 10 catches (12 targets), 146 yards
- Week 11 vs. New York Jets: 9 catches (11 targets), 105 yards
He may not have that big of a game on Monday, but I expect him to be heavily involved in the game plan.
Jaxson Dart UNDER 206.5 Passing Yards (-112)
Jaxson Dart has a tough matchup against a Patriots defense that is 11th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and Dart only has two starts with over 206.5 passing yards.
Dart has been impactful both on the ground and through the air, but he only has three games where he’s thrown the ball 30 or more times. On top of that, Dart is completing just 62.7 percent of his passes overall.
After a two-week absence, I’m not sold on Dart lighting up this New England defense on Monday.
