Giants vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 17
The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies wrap up their four-game series on Thursday afternoon. The Giants are 2-1 through the first three games of the series, so a win tonight would lock up the series victory for them before they head to Los Angeles to take on the Angels.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series finale.
Giants vs. Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-135)
- Phillies -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Giants +154
- Phillies -185
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Giants vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 17
- Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP+, NBCS BA
- Giants Record: 13-5
- Phillies Record: 10-8
Giants vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Jordan Hicks, RHP (1-1, 5.87 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP (1-0, 3.12 ERA)
Giants vs. Phillies Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down why I'm taking the OVER on Jordan Hicks' allowed walks total:
The Phillies enter today's action leading the Majors in walk rate, drawing a walk on 11.6% of their plate appearances. Today, they'll face Jordan Hicks of the Giants, who is coming off a game where he allowed three walks in just 4.0 innings against the Yankees. If he has a similar performance like that tonight, this bet will be a winner for us.
Giants vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
The Phillies should be favored in this game, but their -185 price point is a bit too steep a number for me to bite. If you're of that belief as well, than the only bet to make is to take the Giants at an undervalued price of +154.
The Giants are ninth in the Majors in OPS at .730, two spots ahead of the Phillies, who come in at 11th at .711.
There's no denying the Phillies have a pitching advantage in this game, which is likely what has led to them being set as such big favorites. Cristopher Sanchez rocks a 3.12 ERA through the first three weeks while Jordan Hicks' sits at 5.87.
Once the starting pitchers exit the game, the pitching advantage shifts to the Giants. San Francisco once again has one of the best bullpens in the Majors, ranking second in that stat at 1.78. The Phillies, meanwhile, rank 26th in bullpen ERA at 4.84.
Give me the Giants to pull off the upset and win the series tonight.
Pick: Giants +154 via DraftKings
