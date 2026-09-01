Giants vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to make it three wins in a row as they return home to open up a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

It was an up-and-down road trip for the Buccos, who ended up going 4-5, with all four of those wins coming in their last six games. Meanwhile, the Giants have now won two in a row, putting up seven runs in each of their last two contests.

It should be a good pitching matchup tonight with Logan Webb set to face off against Paul Skenes.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Giants vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-162)

Pirates -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

Giants +150

Pirates -161

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Giants vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Giants: Logan Webb (8-8, 3.72 ERA)

Pirates: Paul Skenes (9-11, 3.79 ERA)

Logan Webb was chased in the third inning two starts ago as he allowed five runs in 2.2 frames in Boston. He bounced back with six two-run innings against the Reds last time out.

Paul Skenes finally looked like himself again last time out, throwing six shutout innings in San Diego, but he did only have four strikeouts.

Giants vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, SNP

Giants record: 57-81

Pirates record: 67-71

Giants vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Rafael Devers OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-102)

Rafael Devers stayed hot with a home run last night in Atlanta, giving him four home runs in his last eight games and six home runs in his last 15 contests.

Devers has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in each of his last eight games and 14 of his last 17. Skenes doesn’t scare me off of that at this -102 price.

Giants vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

I weirdly trust Webb and the Giants more than Skenes and the Pirates right now. Well, at least at these prices.

I don’t think the Pirates have the depth to warrant being this big of a favorite against Webb, even with the Giants’ road struggles.

Pick: Giants +150

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