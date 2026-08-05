Giants vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak last night and now have a chance to win their series against the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants ended a three-game skid of their own in the series opener, but then got walked off in a back-and-forth affair last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Rangers on Wednesday, August 5.

Giants vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-146)

Rangers -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline

Giants +160

Rangers -190

Total

9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Giants vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (2-2, 6.63 ERA)

Rangers: Cody Bradford (3 ER in 12 IP in minors)

Carson Whisenhunt allowed four runs in five innings against the Angels two starts ago, and got even worse last time out, yielding six runs on seven hits in just 3.1 innings against the Padres.

Cody Bradford will make his first major-league start since 2024 this afternoon. He missed last season due to Tommy John Surgery. He's been solid through five starts in the minor

Giants vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, RSN

Giants record: 48-66

Rangers record: 56-58

Giants vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Ezequiel Duran OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-112)

Ezequiel Duran has flipped the switch in this series. After a cold stretch, Duran is 7 for 9 with a home run and two doubles, including the game-deciding two-bagger last night.

I'll take Duran to stay hot today against a poor pitcher.

Giants vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

The Rangers might be under .500 in August, but they’re still just 2.5 games back of first place in the AL West and one game back of a Wild Card spot.

Whisenhunt has allowed over a run per inning in his last two starts, and the Rangers are 14-12 vs. LHP this season. They’re also 22-21 at home, while the Giants are 19-30 on the road.

Give me the Rangers to win this one by margin.

Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+122)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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