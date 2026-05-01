Giants vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

The San Francisco Giants are coming off back-to-back losses in a doubleheader on Thursday, and they’ve fallen to last in the NL West.

San Francisco has a quick turnaround on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, who are 8-4 at home and just 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East standings.

Tampa Bay has lefty Shane McClanahan on the mound for the sixth time in the 2026 season as he continues to work his way back after missing a long stretch with injuries. A two-time All-Star, McClanahan is taking on another stud lefty in Robbie Ray, who has a 2.70 ERA for the Giants this season.

So, which lefty has the edge on Friday?

I’m betting on one of these starters in the prop market, but there’s also a game pick that I like as the Giants aim to snap a three-game skid.

Giants vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-175)

Rays -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Giants: +123

Rays: -149

Total

7.5 (Over -11/Under -108)

Giants vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Robbie Ray (2-3, 2.70 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 3.91 ERA)

Giants vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area

Giants record: 13-18

Rays record: 18-12

Giants vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Shane McClanahan UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-132)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why the UNDER is the right play for McClanahan in this market:

McClanahan has made five starts in the 2026 season, and he’s only made it through five innings in two of them, failing to clear 15.5 outs in every outing.

The Rays are being cautious with the two-time All-Star in his return from injury, as he’s thrown 90 or more pitches in just one start all season. McClanahan has pitched pretty well (3.91 ERA), but I don’t see working deep into this matchup.

San Francisco ranks sixth in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitchers, so there’s a chance McClanahan is chased before the end of the fifth inning, even if the Rays want to have a longer leash with him in this start.

Until the lefty has his pitch count extended, he’s an easy fade in this market.

Giants vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

On the surface, both of these pitchers seem to be off to solid starts, but their advanced numbers tell a different story.

Both starters have expected ERAs over 4.00, as McClahanan ranks in the 44th percentile and Ray is in the 39th percentile. Ray hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any start, but his FIP is 1.5 runs higher than his actual ERA.

So, could these offenses actually lead the way on Friday?

Against left-handed pitching, the Rays are 10th in batting average and 18th in OPS while the Giants are sixth and 19th in those respective categories.

I actually like both of these starters even though their advanced numbers are a little shaky, but it’s the bullpens that could be the difference.

San Francisco is No. 2 in the league in bullpen ERA (3.19) while the Rays are 24th (4.96) this season. Since McClanahan hasn’t worked deep into games, we should see a ton of the Rays’ pen in this matchup.

So, I’ll take the Giants on the run line as road dogs, since they’ve struggled to win outright (6-9) on the road this season.

Pick: Giants +1.5 (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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