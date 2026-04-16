Giants vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 16

The Cincinnati Reds are tied atop the NL Central with the Pittsburgh Pirates heading into Thursday’s MLB action, and they find themselves as favorites at home against the struggling San Francisco Giants.

A win on Thursday would give the Reds a three-game sweep, and they have righty Chase Burns (3.31 ERA) on the mound to get it done. He’ll go head-to-head with San Francisco’s Landen Roupp (3.24 ERA), who has a Fielding Independent Pitching of just 1.90 in the 2026 campaign.

The Giants have dropped four games in a row and only have six wins all season, but they are 2-1 when Roupp is on the mound.

Meanwhile, the Reds are looking to show that their record is for real, as their -10 run differential through 18 games suggest they could be due for some regression.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s matinee matchup.

Giants vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-199)

Reds -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Giants: +109

Reds: -131

Total

8 (Over -115/Under -105)

Giants vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Landen Roupp (2-1, 3.24 ERA)

Cincinnati: Chase Burns (1-1, 3.31 ERA)

Giants vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 16

Time: 12:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, NBC Sports Bay Area, Reds.TV

Giants record: 6-12

Reds record: 11-7

Giants vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Burns OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+100)

This season, the Giants are averaging over seven K’s per game as a team, and they have one of the worst offenses in MLB. San Francisco is dead last in runs scored and 27th in OPS despite the fact that it is 11th in batting average.

Burns is one of the better strikeout pitchers in MLB, recording seven, nine and then two punchouts in his first three starts of the season. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in whiff percentage in the 2026 season.

At even money, Burns is worth a look in this prop, especially since he’s worked into the sixth inning in back-to-back starts. The Reds have not completely unleashed their young right-hander – he’s thrown less than 90 pitches in two of his three starts – but I expect Burns to thrive against a shaky San Fran offense on Thursday.

Giants vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

It’s hard to find a better UNDER bet on the board on Thursday afternoon.

Both of these starters have gotten off to a solid start in the 2026 campaign, and the Reds have gone under this line in two of Burns’ three outings. The Giants have only gone under in one of Roupp’s outings, but he’s allowed one or fewer runs in two of his starts.

So, I think we could see yet another low-scoring affair with the No. 30 (San Fran) and No. 27 (Cincy) scoring offenses facing off.

The Reds won the opening game of this series 2-1, and the Giants are a complete stay away team when it comes to betting a side at this point in the regular season.

I’ll trust both of these starters to keep these offenses in check on April 16.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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