Giants vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals are two teams looking to salvage something out of this season.

The Giants have scored three runs in each game during their three-game losing streak to fall to 42-58, but they’re still one game better than Kansas City on the season. The Royals are catching up, though, with three wins in four games since the break.

Kansas City blew a late lead before walking off the Giants in the series opener last night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Royals on Tuesday, July 21.

Giants vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants -1.5 (+141)

Royals +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Giants -115

Royals -104

Total

9.5 (Over +101/Under -122)

Giants vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Giants: Tyler Mahle (2-8, 5.31 ERA)

Royals: Luinder Avila (4-3, 5.08 ERA)

Tyler Mahle has shown flashes of brilliance this season, including last time out when he threw seven one-run innings against the Rockies. It was his second-best start of the season, but back in April he followed seven shutout innings against the Dodgers with five runs in five innings in Philadelphia the next time out.

Luinder Avila has been better for the Royals recently. He’s not going to pitch deep into games, but the right-hander has lowered his ERA a full run with 10 ER in 24.2 IP (3.65 ERA) across his last five starts.

Giants vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, ROYL

Giants record: 42-58

Royals record: 41-60

Giants vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Isaac Collins OVER 0.5 Hits (-143)

Isaac Collins has raised his batting average nearly 20 points in less than a month. He’s batting .327 (18 for 55) in his last 18 games, recording at least one hit in all but two of those contests.

He usually bats lower in the order, hence the friendly price at -143, but the outfielder is batting .289 in 46 home games as opposed to .195 in 44 road contests this season.

Giants vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I’m not going to be running to the window for any Royals bet, but Kansas City deserves at least a slight jog tonight.

You can’t trust Mahle to have any consistency this season, especially on the road where he has an 8.45 ERA (3.00 ERA at home).

The Royals are feeling good, and I’m shocked that they’re underdogs – even if just slightly – tonight at home.

Pick: Royals -104

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