Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Opening Odds for Stanley Cup Final (Carolina Favored at Home)

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final gets underway on Tuesday night with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

Both teams will have had at least three days off prior to Game 1, as the Golden Knights swept away the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and the Hurricanes eliminated the Canadiens on Friday.

These teams are on top of their games right now. It’s only fitting that they are facing off for the Stanley Cup.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 1 in the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 1.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Golden Knights +1.5 (-205)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Golden Knights +130

Hurricanes -155

Total

5.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

The Hurricanes have been favorites in each home game this postseason. In fact, they’re usually at a higher price than this.

Carolina’s moneyline odds of -155 imply a 60.78% chance of winning Game 1.

The Hurricanes have gone UNDER the total in 10 of their 13 playoff games thus far, with the Golden Knights trending OVER overall, but UNDER in three of their last four.

Carolina Home Favorite in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

The Hurricanes have only lost one game this postseason, but that did come at home. In fact, it came in Game 1 in their last series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Carolina had over a week off before that one, though, so perhaps rust came into play against an amped up Habs squad.

Outside of that, the Hurricanes have been simply dominant. They went to overtime a few times, but they’ve largely controlled play in each and every one of their 11 playoff games.

The Golden Knights battled through some adversity to get to the Stanley Cup Final. They fell behind 2-1 in their opening series against the Mammoth, and traded wins with the Ducks in the first four games of that series.

However, Vegas found a game plan to slow down the Avalanche and got the sweep against the Presidents’ Trophy winners.

These two teams haven’t met up since October, when Vegas took both contests. A ton has changed since then, though, and this will be on a much bigger stage.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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