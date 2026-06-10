Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Opening Odds for Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is tied once again.

The Carolina Hurricanes continued their streak of not losing consecutive games as they bounced back from a double overtime loss in Game 3 to beat the Vegas Golden Knights by a final score of 5-3 in Game 4. The Canes haven’t lost two straight games since January 12th and 13th (Games 46 and 47 of the season).

The series now shifts back to Raleigh for Game 5, and Carolina has home-ice advantage once again in what is essentially a best-of-three series.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 4 in the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 10.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Golden Knights +1.5 (-198)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline

Golden Knights +130

Hurricanes -155

Total

5.5 (Over -135/Under +114)

The Hurricanes have yet to be underdogs in a game this series, closing at a pick’em in Game 3 and as -118 favorites in Game 4. They’re once again big home favorites in Game 5 after being -164 and -160 in Games 1 and 2 in Raleigh.

Carolina’s moneyline odds of -155 imply a 60.78% chance of winning Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

The first four games in this series all went OVER the total, with it finally reaching a flat 6 in Game 4. We could see that again, although games later in the series are typically tighter and therefore have fewer goals.

Carolina Set as Home Favorite in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

The Hurricanes looked like they were dead in the water multiple times in this series. They’ve had multiple third-period comebacks, even if they ultimately lost in double overtime after erasing a four-goal deficit.

Carolina has been great at home all season long. The Canes went 29-10-2 at home in the regular season and are 7-2 at Lenovo Arena in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Vegas went 20-12-9 on the road this season and is 6-4 away from home this postseason.

This series is now guaranteed to go to at least Game 6, which is new territory for the Hurricanes after only losing one game to an Eastern Conference opponent. On the other hand, Vegas is no stranger to important Game 5s.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.