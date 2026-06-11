Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 5

The Stanley Cup Final is back in Raleigh on Thursday night as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5.

It’s been a back-and-forth series so far, with Game 4 being the only contest decided by more than one goal, and that was a long-range empty-netter.

The Hurricanes have been a great home team all season long, and they’ll look to take their first series lead in the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 on Thursday, June 11.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights +1.5 (-198)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline

Golden Knights +130

Hurricanes -155

Total

6.5 (Over +114/Under -135)

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (14-6, .912 SV%, 2.51 GAA)

Hurricanes: Brandon Bussi (1-1, .900 SV%, 2.28 GAA)

Carter Hart is the first goalie to allow at least four goals in each of the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final. After his strong play in the Western Conference Final, he’s wilted a bit on the big stage.

Brandon Bussi has given the Hurricanes a spark. He was great in relief in Game 3, and backstopped the Canes to victory in Game 5. While he’s not confirmed to start, it would be surprising if Rod Brind’Amour benched him after a win.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Golden Knights record: 14-6

Hurricanes record: 14-3

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bets

Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bet

Mitch Marner OVER 0.5 Assists (-140)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Mitch Marner extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Game 4. The Conn Smythe Trophy favorite now has 29 points (19 assists) in 20 playoff games, including 8 points (5 assists) in the Stanley Cup Final.

Marner has recorded an assist in four straight games and 15 of 20 overall this postseason. Interestingly enough, he has a helper in 9 of 11 road games but 7 of 10 home contests.

Even if it’s going to be a low-scoring game, this feels like a cheap price for Marner to keep doing what he’s been doing.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

I explained why I’m going back to the UNDER in SI Betting’s NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

While there were eight goals in Game 4, we saw things tighten up a bit defensively. Even after two days off, the teams combined for just over three expected goals at 5-on-5 (per Natural Stat Trick), with 78 total shot attempts (35 on goal) in those nearly 46 minutes.

Brandon Bussi has given the Hurricanes new life between the pipes as he came up big late in Game 3 and all throughout Game 4 for the win.

With the Stanley Cup Final now essentially a best-of-three series, things should continue to tighten up as we near elimination games.

The total is now at 6.5 for the first time in this series, and I’m going back to the UNDER after a defensive Game 4.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-135)

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